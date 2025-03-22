The NASCAR Cup Series season will continue on Sunday when the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 is held at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Christopher Bell's three-race winning streak came to an end with Josh Berry taking the checkered flag last week in Las Vegas. Now, the NASCAR schedule will send the drivers back to another 1.5-mile oval with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson won at Homestead-Miami in 2022 and is the +450 favorite in the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 odds.

Meanwhile, Bell was a winner at Homestead in 2023 and is +750 in the 2025 NASCAR at Miami odds, while Berry is +3100. Before entering any 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Miami predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model simulated the Straight Talk Wireless 400 2025 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected NASCAR at Miami leaderboard.

Top 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 predictions

For the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400, we can tell you the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a longshot at +1900 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Miami odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Chastain spent years trying to find traction in less-than-stellar equipment, but Trackhouse Racing finally put him on a level playing field when NASCAR launched its Next-Gen Car and he's won five times and made the postseason twice over the last three seasons because of it.

Now Chastain looks like he's got the speed to contend again and he's coming off a top-five last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is working on a streak of four consecutive finishes of 12th or better. He led 14 laps last week on a 1.5-mile oval and also led 25 laps in Atlanta (another 1.5-mile oval) earlier in the season. He'll let loose on another 1.5-mile oval this week and he finished second at Homestead-Miami in 2022. Chastain is +550 to record a top-three finish at FanDuel.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 starting lineup. Blaney is a 13-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, he was the Cup champion in 2023 and then finished as the runner-up in the NASCAR standings last season.

However, he's not running particularly well at the moment, finishing 19th or worse in his last three starts and failing to finish races in Phoenix and Las Vegas because of an engine issue and a crash, respectively. Blaney has finished second in the last two races in Miami, but is still chasing his first victory on this 1.5-mile oval. He's also finished outside the top 10 in seven of his 10 career Cup starts at Homestead. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Miami picks

The model is also targeting two other drivers with Miami NASCAR odds of 20-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all of the model's NASCAR picks, props, and projected leaderboard over at SportsLine.

So who wins the NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 2025, and which longshots are must-backs? Check out the latest 2025 NASCAR at Miami odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full NASCAR Miami projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 19 winners, including Chase Elliott's win at the 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray.

2025 NASCAR Miami odds, drivers, lineup

See the full NASCAR at Miami picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +450

Tyler Reddick +600

Ryan Blaney +600

William Byron +750

Christopher Bell +750

Denny Hamlin +1100

Chase Elliott +1200

Joey Logano +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Kyle Busch +2200

Alex Bowman +2200

Josh Berry +3300

Chase Briscoe +3300

Bubba Wallace +3500

Carson Hocevar +3500

Chris Buescher +4500

Brad Keselowski +4500

Ryan Preece +5000

Austin Cindric +5000

Ty Gibbs +6000

Daniel Suarez +6500

AJ Allmendinger +6500

Noah Gragson +15000

Michael McDowell +15000

Austin Dillon +20000

Shane Van Gisbergen +25000

Erik Jones +25000

Zane Smith +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

Justin Haley +30000

Cole Custer +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +35000

Todd Gilliland +40000

Riley Herbst +50000

Ty Dillon +100000

Cody Ware +150000

JJ Yeley +250000