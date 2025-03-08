With 26 regular-season races on the NASCAR schedule and 16 drivers making the playoffs, two wins during the year guarantees a qualifying team will make the postseason. After collecting two wins in the first three races of the season, Christopher Bell has already punched his ticket into the NASCAR playoffs and now he'll set his sights on the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday. The race is scheduled for 312 laps around the one-mile tri-oval at Phoenix Raceway, with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. Bell is the +500 favorite in this week's NASCAR at Phoenix odds from FanDuel, with the latest 2025 NASCAR Phoenix forecast calling for sunny skies and temperatures around 70.

Bell is followed by Ryan Blaney (+550), Kyle Larson (+850), Chase Elliott (+1000), William Byron (+1000), Denny Hamlin (+1100), and Joey Logano (+1200) in the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 odds. Before entering any 2025 Shriners Children's 500 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Phoenix predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Shriners Children's 500 predictions

For the 2025 Shriners Children's 500, we can tell you the model is high on Ross Chastain, even though he's a longshot at +1500 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Phoenix odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Perhaps no driver in the NASCAR Cup Series has benefitted more from the parity created by the Next-Gen Car than Ross Chastain, who has piled up five wins and made two playoff appearances in the three seasons since the new car was launched.

Chastain finished second in the NASCAR standings in 2022 and ninth in 2023 before finishing 19th in 2024, but he did manage to add a victory in Kansas during the playoffs even though he didn't qualify for the postseason. He also won the series finale in Phoenix in 2023 despite having already been eliminated from title contention and has generally run well at Phoenix Raceway. He has three top-five finishes in 13 starts on the one-miler. You can get Chastain at +1500 at FanDuel:

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, the top Vegas favorite, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 starting lineup. Bell dazzled during victories in Atlanta and Austin, and will race the rest of the season knowing that his playoff fate is secured.

However, he only led nine laps combined during his victories the last two weeks and Phoenix has produced some inconsistent results for Bell. He led 50 laps and won the spring race last season and then led 132 laps in the finale, but wound up finishing fifth (last among the four championship-eligible drivers). Those are his only two top-five finishes at the track and he has four finishes outside the top 15 during 10 Cup starts in Phoenix. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2025 NASCAR Phoenix odds, drivers, lineup

Christopher Bell +500

Ryan Blaney +550

Kyle Larson +850

William Byron +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Denny Hamlin +1100

Joey Logano +1200

Chase Briscoe +1300

Tyler Reddick +1500

Ross Chastain +1500

Ty Gibbs +2200

Chris Buescher +2200

Kyle Busch +2500

Josh Berry +3300

Brad Keselowski +3500

Bubba Wallace +4000

Alex Bowman +5500

Austin Cindric +6500

Ryan Preece +7500

Carson Hocevar +7500

Daniel Suarez +8000

Cole Custer +10000

Noah Gragson +10000

Michael McDowell +17500

Erik Jones +20000

Riley Herbst +20000

Justin Haley +20000

AJ Allmendinger +25000

Austin Dillon +25000

Shane Van Gisbergen +25000

Todd Gilliland +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

Zane Smith +35000

John Hunter Nemechek +75000

Ty Dillon +150000

Cody Ware +250000

Katherine Legge +250000