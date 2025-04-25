Talladega Superspeedway is one of the crown jewels of NASCAR, and the 2.667-mile oval will host the 2025 Jack Link's 500 on Sunday. The Cup Series just had a week off, but Kyle Larson took the checkered flag when NASCAR last went racing in Bristol. The latest 2025 Jack Link's 500 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list 13 drivers with Talladega NASCAR odds of +2000 or lower, including Larson at +1400. Ryan Blaney is a former NASCAR Cup Series champion and a three-time winner at Talladega, which is why he is the +850 favorite in the 2025 NASCAR at Talladega odds, followed by Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano at +1000.

The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and the race is scheduled for 188 laps around the iconic track. Before entering any 2025 Jack Link's 500 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Talladega predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Jack Link's 500 predictions

For the 2025 Jack Link's 500, we can tell you the model is high on Chase Elliott, even though he's a +1600 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Talladega odds. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion has 19 wins in Cup races and two came at Talladega: the 2019 GEICO 500 and the 2022 YellaWood 500. He's posted five top-10 finishes this season and is currently fifth in the NASCAR standings.

Earlier this season at the Daytona 500, the only other superspeedway race so far, Elliott started middle of the pack (17th) and finished middle of the pack (15th). However, he did lead two laps and collected eight stage points for a third-place finish in the second stage. He'll look to fine-tune that superspeedway setup heading into the weekend and is looking undervalued. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday, and DraftKings, Caesars and BetMGM are all offering the same price on Elliott to win.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Kyle Larson stays hot and finishes top five for a +225 payout at the iconic superspeedway. Larson's 25 victories since the start of 2021 are the most of any driver in the NASCAR Cup Series and he's also finished top five in 68 of his 152 starts during that span. That includes a fourth-place finish in his last start at Talladega in the 2024 YellaWood 500.

With a 44.7% top-five rate over the last five seasons and odds that suggest he only finishes top five 30.8% of the time, it's easy to see the value here. That's why the model likes adding him to your NASCAR at Talladega prop bets or to spice up your NASCAR parlays this week. BetMGM Sportsbook has the best price for the Kyle Larson top-five prop. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2025 NASCAR Talladega odds, drivers, lineup

Ryan Blaney +850

Brad Keselowski +1000

Joey Logano +1000

Kyle Busch +1100

William Byron +1200

Kyle Larson +1400

Denny Hamlin +1400

Tyler Reddick +1600

Christopher Bell +1600

Chase Briscoe +1600

Austin Cindric +1600

Chase Elliott +1600

Bubba Wallace +2000

Alex Bowman +2000

Michael McDowell +2200

Todd Gilliland +2500

Ross Chastain +2800

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2800

Chris Buescher +3000

Ty Dillon +3500

Ty Gibbs +4000

Josh Berry +4000

Erik Jones +4000

Daniel Suarez +4000

Carson Hocevar +4000

Ryan Preece +4500

Austin Dillon +4500

Noah Gragson +5500

Justin Haley +5500

AJ Allmendinger +5500

Cole Custer +6500

Zane Smith +7000

Riley Herbst +7000

John Hunter Nemechek +7000

Shane Van Gisbergen +8000

Anthony Alfredo +10000

JJ Yeley +13000

Cody Ware +13000

BJ McLeod +13000