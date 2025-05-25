The second half of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule gets underway at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. It will be the first points race of the season to finish under the lights, with 2025 NASCAR at Charlotte starting at 6 p.m. ET. Many may zero in on drivers from three teams in search of Coca-Cola 600 sleepers as Joe Gibbs, Hendrick and Penske have claimed each of the last eight races at this track. So, while drivers from those teams like Kyle Larson (+600), who is pulling double duty with this race and the Indy 500, and Denny Hamlin (+800) are near top the NASCAR odds board, perhaps there's value in targeting their teammates like Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman or Ty Gibbs with 2025 NASCAR Charlotte bets. Bowman has recorded a top-10 finish in three of his last four starts at Charlotte and is priced at -150 to crack the top 10 on Sunday.

Before entering any 2025 Charlotte NASCAR picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Charlotte predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 21 winners since 2021, including three winners in 2025.

SportsLine simulated the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Not only does Hendrick Motorsports have the most wins (12) in Coca-Cola 600 history, but it also had the most victories (nine) at the former Charlotte fall race that ran for almost 60 years before ending in 2020. Elliott, though, won't have to solely rely on the backing of his team to perform well as he has his own merits. He's a Charlotte winner, courtesy of a 2020 race and has five top 10s over his last seven trips to the track in Concord, N.C. This season, he's been as consistent as anyone with never finishing worse than 20th in any race. Elliott is fourth in the NASCAR standings, despite not claiming a checkered flag, but that drought could very well come to an end on Sunday. He is too strong of a value to pass up on at DraftKings, where new users can use the latest DraftKings promo code for a shot at this big return.

Gibbs' season hasn't gone as planned as he sits 26th in the NASCAR standings after placing 15th a year ago. However, he has shown discernible improvement in recent races as he has four top 20s over his last six starts, after having just one over his first six starts. Additionally, he's taken a liking to Charlotte Motor Speedway throughout his racing career. He won there both on the Xfinity Series and the Menards Series, and Gibbs placed sixth in just his second Charlotte start on the Cup Series a year ago. He was only behind his teammate, Christopher Bell, so Joe Gibbs Racing clearly feels comfortable on this track, with +1800 odds coming at DraftKings. Also see: Best longshot picks for the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Logano's coming off an All-Star Race where he did everything but win as he led for the most laps, had the fastest race lap and ultimately finished as runner-up. He previously won the 2016 All-Star Race, which is pertinent for this week as that year's exhibition was at Charlotte Motor Speedway. So, he has favorable track history, and he also has had recent success in actual points races. The three-time Cup Series champion picked up his 37th career victory earlier this month at Texas and followed that up with a ninth-place finish at Kansas Speedway. Thus, he enters NASCAR at Charlotte 2025 with three straight top 10s and can be had at +1800 at both DraftKings and Caesars. The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code can help maximize your value on this bet.

2025 NASCAR Charlotte odds, drivers, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Kyle Larson +600

Christopher Bell +750

Tyler Reddick +750

Ryan Blaney +800

William Byron +800

Denny Hamlin +800

Chase Elliott +1800

Kyle Busch +2000

Joey Logano +2000

Ty Gibbs +2200

Alex Bowman +2200

Brad Keselowski +2500

Josh Berry +2500

Ross Chastain +2800

Bubba Wallace +3200

Chris Buescher +3200

Chase Briscoe +3200

Carson Hocevar +4400

Austin Cindric +4400

Ryan Preece +5500

Daniel Suarez +7000

Michael McDowell +8000

Connor Zilisch +8000

Noah Gragson +8500

Austin Dillon +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Cole Custer +15000

Zane Smith +15000

Todd Gilliland +16000

John Hunter Nemechek +17000

Justin Haley +22000

Jimmie Johnson +32000

Shane Van Gisbergen +32000

Riley Herbst +50000

B.J. McLeod +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +50000