Veteran driver Kyle Larson will look to get back into the winner's circle when he competes at Sunday's 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson already has three wins this season and is the odds-on favorite at +550 to win this weekend. He has nine top-10 finishes this year, including placing in the top five eight times. He won the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 after leading the most laps.

Other favorites include Denny Hamlin (+650), Christopher Bell (+700), William Byron and Tyler Reddick (+750) and Ryan Blaney (+800) in the latest 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 odds. The race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the starting lineup and odds for Sunday's 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 expert picks

For the 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Taranto is high on Josh Berry at +2500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The 34-year-old is best known for his five wins at the NASCAR Xfinity level. In 97 races over an eight-year span with Xfinity, he has logged 52 top-10 finishes and four poles. He placed fourth in the series in 2022.

At the Cup Series level, Berry earned his first win at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas in March. In 52 races over three years, he has also been in the top 10 nine times. He has four top-12 finishes this season. Besides his Las Vegas win, he also placed fourth at Phoenix Raceway in March and sixth at Kansas Speedway on May 11. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for Charlotte Motor Speedway

Head-to-head: Taranto sees strong value in taking Kyle Larson (-125) to finish ahead of Denny Hamlin (-105). Larson, who is attempting to pull double duty with Indy 500 also on Sunday, has logged three wins over the past seven races this season, while Hamlin has two wins and a second-place finish at Phoenix in 2025. Larson, 32, was the series champion in 2021, and finished sixth overall last season. He has 32 career wins with 191 top-10 finishes and 22 poles.

But Hamlin has struggled of late, finishing 36th at Texas Motor Speedway at the Wurth 400, and 36th at the AdventHealth 400, both earlier this month. He was also 21st at the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega last month. Hamlin, 44, has posted 56 wins and 364 top-10 finishes in his career, with 43 poles. His best season finish came in 2010, when he placed second overall. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 predictions

Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 best bets.

2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway odds, lineup

2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway picks

(odds subject to change)

Kyle Larson +550

Denny Hamlin +650

Christopher Bell +700

Tyler Reddick +750

William Byron +750

Ryan Blaney +800

Chase Elliott +1800

Kyle Busch +2000

Joey Logano +2000

Ty Gibbs +2200

Alex Bowman +2200

Brad Keselowski +2500

Josh Berry +2500

Ross Chastain +2800

Bubba Wallace +3200

Chris Buescher +3200

Chase Briscoe +3200

Carson Hocevar +4400

Austin Cindric +4400

Ryan Preece +5500

Daniel Suarez +7000

Michael McDowell +8000

Connor Zilisch +8000

Noah Gragson +8500

Austin Dillon +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Cole Custer +15000

Zane Smith +15000

Todd Gilliland +16000

John Hunter Nemechek +17000

Justin Haley +22000

Jimmie Johnson +32000

Shane Van Gisbergen +32000

Riley Herbst +50000

B.J. McLeod +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +50000