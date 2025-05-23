Christopher Bell will be looking to ride the momentum of his NASCAR All-Star Race win from last week when he seeks his fourth NASCAR Cup Series win of the year when he takes part in the 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Bell also has wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas at Austin, Texas and Phoenix Raceway. He was second at the 2025 Advent Health 400 on May 11 and at the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway on March 30.

Kyle Larson is the +550 favorite, with Denny Hamlin at +650, Bell at +700, William Byron and Tyler Reddick at +750, and Ryan Blaney at +800 in the latest 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 odds, from DraftKings Sportsbook. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 expert picks

For the 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Taranto is high on Josh Berry at +2500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The 34-year-old driver is coming off a sixth-place finish at the 2025 Advent Health 400 at Kansas earlier this month. He has had some success this season. Of his 12 races run, he has placed in the top-10 three times, including a win at the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He also took fourth at the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway in March. He is in his third year at the NASCAR Cup Series level. In 52 races run, he has one win and nine top-10 finishes. He has also experienced success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, logging five wins, four poles and 52 top-10s in 97 races over an eight-year span. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for Charlotte Motor Speedway

Head-to-head: Taranto sees strong value in taking Kyle Larson (-125) to finish ahead of Denny Hamlin (-105). Larson, who is attempting to pull double duty with Indy 500 also on Sunday, has logged three wins over the past seven races this season, while Hamlin has two wins and a second-place finish at Phoenix in 2025. Larson, 32, was the series champion in 2021, and finished sixth overall last season. He has 32 career wins with 191 top-10 finishes and 22 poles.

But Hamlin has struggled of late, finishing 36th at Texas Motor Speedway at the Wurth 400, and 36th at the AdventHealth 400, both earlier this month. He was also 21st at the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega last month. Hamlin, 44, has posted 56 wins and 364 top-10 finishes in his career, with 43 poles. His best season finish came in 2010, when he placed second overall. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 predictions

2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway odds, lineup

Kyle Larson +550

Denny Hamlin +650

Christopher Bell +700

William Byron +750

Tyler Reddick +750

Ryan Blaney +800

Chase Elliott +1200

Kyle Busch +1200

Ty Gibbs +1800

Ross Chastain +1800

Joey Logano +1800

Chris Buescher +2200

Chase Briscoe +2500

Brad Keselowski +2500

Alex Bowman +2500

Josh Berry +2500

Bubba Wallace +3000

Austin Cindric +4000

Daniel Suarez +4000

Carson Hocevar +4500

Ryan Preece +4500

Connor Zilisch +5000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5500

Noah Gragson +5500

Erik Jones +5500

Michael McDowell +6000

Austin Dillon +6500

A.J. Allmendinger +9000

Zane Smith +10000

John Hunter Nemechek +10000

Cole Custer +10000

Todd Gilliland +13000

Shane Van Gisbergen +15000

Justin Haley +15000

Ty Dillon +30000

Riley Herbst +40000

Cody Ware +50000

Jimmie Johnson +100000