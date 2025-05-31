Nashville Superspeedway has only been hosting Cup Series races since 2021, and heavy-hitters like Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott have won at the tri-oval track. While they could be popular in 2025 NASCAR at Nashville bets, you might not want to overlook Zane Smith as one of the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 longshots. He placed second at the track as a Cup Series rookie last year after three straight top-fives at the track on the Truck Series. Meanwhile, Ross Chastain was the NASCAR Nashville victor in 2023 and collected his sixth Cup Series win a week ago. Chastain is +1100 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Nashville odds, or you could potentially net a massive return by backing Smith at +10000 in Cracker Barrel 400 picks. The green flag for Sunday's race drops at 7 p.m. ET.
Before entering any 2025 Nashville NASCAR picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Nashville predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 21 winners since 2021, including three winners in 2025.
Ross Chastain (+1100)
After a runner-up and a fifth-place in his first two Nashville starts, Chastain finally broke through in 2023, starting on the pole, leading for a race-high of 99 laps and notching the victory. He then led for 45 laps in last year's NASCAR Nashville race before an accident ended his day early. Chastain not only brings winning ways into Sunday's race, but he's the only driver in the field who is also coming off a victory in his last start. Chastain won in Charlotte last week which, just like Nashville, is an intermediate track as three of his last four Cup Series wins have come on these types of circuits. New players can use the latest DraftKings promo code on Chastain before his NASCAR odds change.
Chase Elliott (+1200)
Not only is Elliott the only driver with top-20 finishes in all 13 Cup Series races this year, but his consistency extends back to last year as he has 16 straight top 20s. Never running a bad race allows him to always be in contention, and the 2020 Cup Series champion is contending for his second title as he sits fourth in the NASCAR standings. He prevailed at Nashville Superspeedway in 2022, placed fourth in 2023 and had another of those patented top 20s in 2024. Elliott's team in Hendrick Motorsports is the only with multiple NASCAR at Nashville wins, so +1200 is a steal for this past winner at this track.
Alex Bowman (+3000)
Just three drivers in NASCAR have more top 10s this season than Bowman's seven, and he nearly won the Nashville race in 2023. He was the penultimate race leader before Chastain usurped him for the win, but Bowman has top 20s in three of his four starts at the Tennessee track. His history on similar circuits is even more promising as Bowman has established himself as one of the best drivers on intermediate tracks. He has six top 10s over his last nine intermediate-track races, and those top 10s are actually all top 7 placements. Bowman also has the backing of Hendrick, which has two victories and another three runners-up on intermediate circuits this season. The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code can help maximize your value on this bet.
2025 NASCAR Nashville odds, drivers, lineup
Kyle Larson +450
Denny Hamlin +550
Christopher Bell +600
William Byron +650
Ryan Blaney +850
Tyler Reddick +1000
Ross Chastain +1100
Chase Elliott +1400
Joey Logano +2200
Chase Briscoe +2200
Chris Buescher +2500
Brad Keselowski +2500
Ty Gibbs +2800
Kyle Busch +2800
Josh Berry +2800
Alex Bowman +3000
Carson Hocevar +3500
Ryan Preece +4000
Bubba Wallace +5000
Austin Cindric +5000
Daniel Suarez +7000
Corey Heim +7000
AJ Allmendinger +10000
Zane Smith +10000
Noah Gragson +10000
Erik Jones +15000
Michael McDowell +15000
Austin Dillon +20000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000
Todd Gilliland +25000
Justin Haley +25000
John Hunter Nemechek +30000
Cole Custer +50000
Shane Van Gisbergen +50000
Riley Herbst +50000
JJ Yeley +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Chad Finchum +100000
Ty Dillon +100000