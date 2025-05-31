Veteran driver Ross Chastain will try to win his second consecutive Cup Series race when he takes part in the 2025 NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. Chastain has been solid this season with seven top-10 finishes. He was second in the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on May 4 and fifth in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas on March 16.

Kyle Larson is the +450 favorite, with Denny Hamlin at +600, Christopher Bell at +650, William Byron at +700 and Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain at +850 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Nashville odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 expert picks

For the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, Taranto is high on a number of favorites, including Hamlin at +600. Hamlin has two wins this season, taking first at the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville, where he led the most laps, and the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. He has six top-10 finishes. He was second at the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix and at the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hamlin, 44, who is looking for his first Series championship, registered his highest finish in 2010, when he placed second. He was eighth overall in 2024. The 21-year Cup Series veteran has recorded 56 wins and 364 top-10 finishes in 698 races in his career. He has also earned 43 poles. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for Nashville Superspeedway

Head-to-head: Taranto sees Joey Logano (-115) finishing ahead of Chase Briscoe (-115). Both drivers have been off to good starts to the year, but he gives Logano the slight edge. Logano has had much more success at Nashville than Briscoe, having won the 2024 Ally 400 there a year ago. Logano also has three top-10 finishes at the Nashville Superspeedway over the past four years. Briscoe's best finish at Nashville was last year, when he placed 21st.

For the season, Logano has one win and three top-10 finishes. His win came at the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Briscoe, meanwhile, does not have a win this season, but has six top-10 finishes, including last week. At the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Briscoe finished third. The 30-year-old earned one win last year and placed 14th overall in the Cup Series standings. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 predictions

2025 NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway odds, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Kyle Larson +450

Denny Hamlin +600

Christopher Bell +650

William Byron +700

Ryan Blaney +900

Ross Chastain +900

Tyler Reddick +1000

Chase Elliott +1400

Joey Logano +1800

Chase Briscoe +2500

Carson Hocevar +2500

Brad Keselowski +2500

Ryan Preece +2500

Chris Buescher +2800

Kyle Busch +2800

Ty Gibbs +3000

Josh Berry +3000

Alex Bowman +3500

A.J. Allmendinger +4500

Bubba Wallace +5000

Austin Cindric +5000

Daniel Suarez +10000

Corey Heim +10000

Noah Gragson +10000

Michael McDowell +10000

Zane Smith +11000

Austin Dillon +13000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +13000

Erik Jones +15000

John Hunter Nemechek +20000

Shane Van Gisbergen +25000

Todd Gilliland +30000

Justin Haley +30000

Ty Dillon +40000

Riley Herbst +50000

Cole Custer +60000

J.J. Yeley +100000

Cody Ware +100000

Chad Finchum +100000