Christopher Bell will look to get back to his winning ways when he takes part in the 2025 EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, on Sunday. Bell started the season red hot with wins in three of the first four weeks, but has failed to reach the winner's circle since. He has 12 top-10 finishes on the year, including a fifth-place showing last week at Sonoma. He was second at the Viva Mexico 250 in Mexico City on June 15. His last non-road course top-10 finish was at the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville on June 1.

Denny Hamlin is the +500 favorite (risk $100 to win $500), followed by Kyle Larson at +550 in the latest 2025 EchoPark Automotive 400 odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Other notables in the 2025 EchoPark Automotive 400 include Chase Elliott (+1100), Kyle Busch (+2200) and Joey Logano (+2600). Sunday's race is set for 2 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 EchoPark Automotive 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive 400 expert picks

For the 2025 EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, Taranto is high on Hamlin at +500. Hamlin won last year's race at Dover in dominant fashion. He led 136 of the 400 laps en route to the victory. Hamlin has 10 top-10 finishes this season, including three wins, the last coming at the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 8.

He is still looking to earn his first Cup Series season championship, having placed second in 2010. He finished eighth overall in 2024. Since his first race in 2005, Hamlin has run 704 races over a 21-year Cup Series career. He has registered 57 wins and 368 top-10 finishes. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the 2006 Nextel Cup Series Rookie of the Year. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for Dover

Head-to-head: Taranto sees Ty Gibbs (+110) finishing ahead of Tyler Reddick (-150) in one of the semifinal matchups in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Gibbs, the grandson of NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, is seeking his first Cup Series win, but has five top-10 finishes this season. Last week, Gibbs finished seventh at the Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. He was second at the Grant Park 165 in Chicago two weeks ago.

Reddick, meanwhile, is coming off three consecutive top-five finishes. He took fourth at Atlanta, third in Chicago and sixth at Sonoma. Reddick had struggled a bit before that stretch, registering a 32nd-place finish at Pocono, 20th at Mexico City and 13th at Michigan. He has eight top-10 finishes in 2025 and finished 11th at Dover last year. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 EchoPark Automotive 400 predictions

2025 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive 400 odds, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Denny Hamlin +500

Kyle Larson +550

Ryan Blaney +750

William Byron +750

Chase Elliott +1100

Christopher Bell +1200

Tyler Reddick +1400

Ross Chastain +1400

Chase Briscoe +1600

Kyle Busch +2200

Alex Bowman +2200

Joey Logano +2600

Carson Hocevar +2600

Chris Buescher +2600

Ty Gibbs +2800

Brad Keselowski +2900

Austin Cindric +3700

Ryan Preece +5000

Josh Berry +5000

Bubba Wallace +6000

AJ Allmendinger +6000

Erik Jones +6000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +9500

Michael McDowell +11000

Shane Van Gisbergen +11000

Daniel Suarez +12000