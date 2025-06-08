2025 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 odds, picks, prop bets: Expert who nailed 17 winners eyeing 100-1 longshot
SportsLine's Steven Taranto reveals his picks and NASCAR props for the 2025 NASCAR at Michigan International Speedway race, where Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell are favorites
The biggest names in NASCAR will chase victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday for the 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400. Ryan Blaney won the Firekeepers Casino 400 in 2021, so he should be confident returning to Michigan for this year's race. Tyler Reddick won at Michigan last year and will aim for his first victory of his year in his return. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are also still looking for their first checkered flag of the season, as well as their first victories at Michigan. The 2025 NASCAR at Michigan green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kyle Larson has three wins on his 2025 Cup Series campaign and is the +525 favorite in the 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400 odds.
Blaney (+650), Reddick (+850), Elliott (+2000) and Busch (+3500) round out this cast of familiar faces in the 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400 odds. Before making any 2025 NASCAR at Michigan picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.
Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.
Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
Now, Taranto has analyzed the starting lineup and odds for Sunday's 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
2025 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 expert picks
For the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Taranto is high on Kyle Larson at +550. Larson has three wins at Michigan and always seems to be in the mix when racing there. Last year he led the most laps but a bit of misfortune led to a 34th-place finish. He was fifth at the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400.
Larson, 32, who placed sixth last year, was the Series champion in 2021. He has three first-place finishes this season, including wins at Homestead, Bristol and Kansas. He placed eighth at last week's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville. In 380 races over a span of 13 years, he has 32 wins, 192 top-10 finishes and 22 poles. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.
Top NASCAR props for Michigan International Speedway
Head-to-head: Taranto sees Bubba Wallace (-110) finishing ahead of Chris Buescher (-120). Both drivers have been off to good starts to the year, with both registering five top-10 finishes in 2025. But Taranto gives Wallace the edge, due to his recent success at Michigan. He has been consistently running up front at the track and has led 48 laps over his last three Michigan starts.
Buescher, meanwhile, has struggled of late, finishing 22nd at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. He was 14th last week at Nashville's Cracker Barrel 400. He has had success at Michigan. Last year he placed sixth at the FireKeepers Casino 400. He won the race in 2023. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.
How to make 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions
Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2025 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 best bets. He's also high on a huge NASCAR longshot who's going off at nearly 100-1, potentially netting any backer a huge payday.
2025 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway odds, lineup
(odds subject to change)
Kyle Larson +550
Denny Hamlin +600
Ryan Blaney +700
William Byron +800
Tyler Reddick +800
Christopher Bell +850
Chase Elliott +1200
Ross Chastain +1400
Joey Logano +1400
Kyle Busch +1800
Chase Briscoe +1800
Carson Hocevar +1800
Chris Buescher +2200
Bubba Wallace +2800
Brad Keselowski +2800
Josh Berry +3500
Alex Bowman +3500
Austin Cindric +4000
Ty Gibbs +4500
Erik Jones +5500
Ryan Preece +6500
Daniel Suarez +9000
Zane Smith +10000
Michael McDowell +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
A.J. Allmendinger +10000
Noah Gragson +13000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000
John Hunter Nemechek +15000
Shane Van Gisbergen +20000
Todd Gilliland +25000
Justin Haley +25000
Ty Dillon +40000
Riley Herbst +40000
Cole Custer +40000
Cody Ware +50000