The biggest names in NASCAR will chase victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday for the 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400. Ryan Blaney won the Firekeepers Casino 400 in 2021, so he should be confident returning to Michigan for this year's race. Tyler Reddick won at Michigan last year and will aim for his first victory of his year in his return. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are also still looking for their first checkered flag of the season, as well as their first victories at Michigan. The 2025 NASCAR at Michigan green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kyle Larson has three wins on his 2025 Cup Series campaign and is the +525 favorite in the 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400 odds.

Blaney (+650), Reddick (+850), Elliott (+2000) and Busch (+3500) round out this cast of familiar faces in the 2025 Firekeepers Casino 400 odds. Before making any 2025 NASCAR at Michigan picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 expert picks

For the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Taranto is high on Kyle Larson at +550. Larson has three wins at Michigan and always seems to be in the mix when racing there. Last year he led the most laps but a bit of misfortune led to a 34th-place finish. He was fifth at the 2023 FireKeepers Casino 400.

Larson, 32, who placed sixth last year, was the Series champion in 2021. He has three first-place finishes this season, including wins at Homestead, Bristol and Kansas. He placed eighth at last week's Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville. In 380 races over a span of 13 years, he has 32 wins, 192 top-10 finishes and 22 poles. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for Michigan International Speedway

Head-to-head: Taranto sees Bubba Wallace (-110) finishing ahead of Chris Buescher (-120). Both drivers have been off to good starts to the year, with both registering five top-10 finishes in 2025. But Taranto gives Wallace the edge, due to his recent success at Michigan. He has been consistently running up front at the track and has led 48 laps over his last three Michigan starts.

Buescher, meanwhile, has struggled of late, finishing 22nd at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. He was 14th last week at Nashville's Cracker Barrel 400. He has had success at Michigan. Last year he placed sixth at the FireKeepers Casino 400. He won the race in 2023. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions

2025 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway odds, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Kyle Larson +550

Denny Hamlin +600

Ryan Blaney +700

William Byron +800

Tyler Reddick +800

Christopher Bell +850

Chase Elliott +1200

Ross Chastain +1400

Joey Logano +1400

Kyle Busch +1800

Chase Briscoe +1800

Carson Hocevar +1800

Chris Buescher +2200

Bubba Wallace +2800

Brad Keselowski +2800

Josh Berry +3500

Alex Bowman +3500

Austin Cindric +4000

Ty Gibbs +4500

Erik Jones +5500

Ryan Preece +6500

Daniel Suarez +9000

Zane Smith +10000

Michael McDowell +10000

Austin Dillon +10000

A.J. Allmendinger +10000

Noah Gragson +13000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

John Hunter Nemechek +15000

Shane Van Gisbergen +20000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Justin Haley +25000

Ty Dillon +40000

Riley Herbst +40000

Cole Custer +40000

Cody Ware +50000