Veteran driver Brad Keselowski has seen better days as he preps for the 2025 Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The 2012 Cup Series champ sits 32nd in NASCAR standings, but there is hope for NASCAR at Pocono 2025. He's one of the most successful drivers in the Pocono Raceway history, as his 10.8 average finish at the track is second-best among active drivers. Still, he is one of the NASCAR longshots in the latest 2025 Great American Getaway 400 odds. Even with that, the SportsLine model loves him as one of the potential 2025 NASCAR at Pocono sleeper picks this week, considering there are 10 others with equal or shorter NASCAR Pocono odds. Keselowski is priced at +2800, while the favorites are Denny Hamlin (+300) and Ryan Blaney (+600). Keselowski is -105 to finish inside the top 10, while Ty Gibbs is +210 to crack the top five.

Before entering any 2025 Pocono NASCAR picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Pocono predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 23 winners since 2021, including five winners in 2025.

SportsLine simulated the NASCAR Great American Getaway 400 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Best NASCAR at Pocono longshots (odds subject to change):



The reigning Cup Series champion got off to a rough start in defense of his title but has picked things up as of late. Logano had a 19.7 average finish over his first 10 races but has an average placement of 12.3 over his last six starts. He also will step onto the track on Sunday with recent success at Pocono Raceway. He was fifth at the track last year, won a stage and led for 21 laps in 2023 before DVP ended his day early, and he had top 10s in both of the 2021 Pocono races. The Penske driver also knows he has solid backing as teammate, Ryan Blaney, just won this race last year, giving Penske Racing its 10th Pocono checkered flag. Logano checks multiple boxes as a sleeper and can be wagered on with the help of a DraftKings promo code:

Gibbs made his first Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway after a string of successful races at the track on minor series. He had a pair of Pocono starts on the Xfinity Series and another two on the ARCA Menards Series, and those four resulted in one victory and three runners-up. Gibbs placed fifth on the Cup Series at the track two years ago and seemed destined for an even better finish last year as he led for 21 laps before engine problems ended his day early. Add in that Gibbs' team, Joe Gibbs Racing, has had a stranglehold on this track, with six Pocono wins since 2017, and Gibbs is a NASCAR longshot to go after.

Keselowski notched a seventh-place finish in his last visit to Pocono, which included leading the race for 20 laps, which was the fourth-most amongst all drivers. That 2024 start is a part of nine straight top-20 finishes for Keselowski at Pocono, but his success at the track extends much further back. Taking away a car crash in 2018, Keselowski has 16 straight top 20s on the circuit, with a dozen of those being top 10s. He's done more than just contended at the tri-oval track as he's prevailed, as his 2011 victory is among five top-2 placements on the Eastern Pennsylvania circuit. Additionally, while his 10.8 average finish at Pocono ranks second amongst active drivers, his 11.6 average finish on 2.5-mile intermediate tracks, as a whole, is best in the sport. Keselowski would be a steal at +2100 and can be wagered on with a FanDuel promo code:

2025 NASCAR Pocono odds, drivers, lineup

(odds via DraftKings are subject to change)

Denny Hamlin +300

Ryan Blaney +600

Kyle Larson +750

William Byron +700

Christopher Bell +1000

Tyler Reddick +1200

Chase Elliott +1500

Joey Logano +2500

Ty Gibbs +1600

Chris Buescher +2100

Brad Keselowski +2800

Ross Chastain +2400

Carson Hocevar +2500

Chase Briscoe +2800

Kyle Busch +2900

Bubba Wallace +3100

Alex Bowman +3400

Josh Berry +4200

Ryan Preece +5000

Austin Cindric +5000

Erik Jones +5000

Ricky Stenhouse +5500

Daniel Suarez +6000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Zane Smith +10000

Michael McDowell +10000

Shane van Gisbergen +14000

Noah Gragson +14000

John Hunter Nemechek +21000

Austin Dillon +21000

Todd Gilliland +21000

Justin Haley +21000

Cole Custer +21000

Riley Herbst +25000

Ty Dillon +34000

Brennan Poole +50000

Cody Ware +50000