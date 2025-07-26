Kyle Larson will look to go back-to-back at the Brickyard 400 when he takes part in the championship round of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge at the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Ty Dillon, meanwhile, will face off against Ty Gibbs for the head-to-head In-Season Challenge title. Larson will look to win his fourth race of the season, but first since May 11. Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, has 13 top-10 finishes this season, including a fourth-place finish at last week's EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin is the +440 favorite in the 2025 Brickyard 400 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, with Larson at +500. Other favorites include Ryan Blaney at +700 and William Byron and Chase Elliott at +1000 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Indianapolis odds, from DraftKings Sportsbook. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Brickyard 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say, and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at Fanduel if your $5 bet wins.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the starting lineup and odds for Sunday's 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine. You can also use them to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code or BetMGM promo code.

2025 NASCAR Brickyard 400 expert picks

For the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Taranto is high on Indiana native Chase Briscoe at +1100. The 30-year-old has second-place finishes in each of the past two weeks. He was runner-up at the Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on July 13 and at the EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway this past Sunday. He has one win on the year, taking first at the Great American Getaway at Pocono Raceway on June 22.

He has 10 top-10 finishes this season. In 161 career races over five years at the Cup Series level, Briscoe has registered three wins with 39 top-10 finishes and six pole positions. His best season finish was ninth in 2022. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for Brickyard 400

Head-to-head: Taranto sees Ty Dillon (+195) finishing ahead of Ty Gibbs (-280). Dillon, a 12-year NASCAR Cup Series veteran, is still seeking his first win on the circuit, although he has eight top-10 finishes in 249 races. He placed eighth at the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta. Dillon, 33, was the 2012 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year.

Gibbs, meanwhile, is the grandson of NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs and is seeking his first Cup Series win. He does have 27 top-10 finishes over his four-year Cup Series career in 103 races run. He has six top-10 finishes this season, including each of the past three weeks. Gibbs was second at the Grant Park 165 in Chicago three weeks ago. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Brickyard 400 predictions

Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2025 NASCAR Brickyard 400 best bets. He's also high on a huge NASCAR longshot who's going off at 100-1, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis and which massive longshot could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2025 NASCAR Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider who nailed a colossal 17 winners last year, and find out.

2025 NASCAR Brickyard 400 odds, lineup

See full 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway picks at SportsLine

(odds subject to change)

Denny Hamlin +440

Kyle Larson +500

Ryan Blaney +700

Tyler Reddick +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

William Byron +1000

Christopher Bell +1200

Chase Briscoe +1200

Chris Buescher +1200

Ty Gibbs +1900

Brad Keselowski +2100

Joey Logano +2200

Carson Hocevar +2900

Bubba Wallace +3100

Alex Bowman +3200

Ross Chastain +3200

Kyle Busch +4000

Austin Cindric +5000

Josh Berry +5000

John Hunter Nemechek +7500

Ryan Preece +7500

Erik Jones +7500

Daniel Suarez +10000

AJ Allmendinger +18000

Michael McDowell +19000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +24000

Austin Dillon +24000

Jesse Love +28000

Cole Custer +28000

Noah Gragson +28000

Zane Smith +28000

Shane Van Gisbergen +34000

Justin Haley +36000

Todd Gilliland +38000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Josh Bilicki +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Katherine Legge +50000