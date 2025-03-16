Christopher Bell has won three races in a row and will have a chance to make NASCAR history by winning a fourth consecutive start on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the 2025 Pennzoil 400. Only eight drivers have ever won four races in a row on the NASCAR schedule since 1972 and now Bell will have a chance to join hall of famers like Cale Yarborough, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jeff Gordon. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET and Bell (+600) is the second favorite in the 2025 Pennzoil 400 odds behind Kyle Larson (+450). The latest 2025 Pennzoil 400 forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and temperatures in the mid-60s. Michael McDowell will be on the 2025 Pennzoil 400 pole.

Meanwhile, William Byron is still the leader in the NASCAR standings and +600 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. In 2024, it nailed Kyle Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021, including nine in 2023 and three in the first seven races last season. Anyone who followed its lead on betting apps and sportsbooks on those NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2025 Pennzoil 400 predictions

For the 2025 Pennzoil 400, we can tell you the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's a longshot at +1800 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Las Vegas odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Just a couple months shy of his 40th birthday, Busch is already a 63-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and a two-time champion. He's currently eighth in the NASCAR standings after three top-10 finishes in the first four races of the season.

Busch won the 2009 Shelby 427 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has piled up a total of 12 top-five finishes on the 1.5-mile oval in 27 career Cup starts there. However, his success at LVMS goes beyond the Cup series, as he's also won twice at Las Vegas in the Xfinity Series and four times in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. DraftKings is also offering +400 odds on Busch to record a top-three finish on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Christopher Bell, one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in the 2025 Pennzoil 400 starting lineup. Three wins in a row is a Herculean accomplishment and Bell is enjoying the best stretch of his career with wins No. 10, 11 and 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series coming over the last three weekends. However, he's still behind Byron in the NASCAR standings and Las Vegas has been a struggle for Bell at times.

Despite starting on the pole in Las Vegas on three occasions, he's never won on the 1.5-mile oval and he's finished outside the top 20 in five of his 10 career Cup starts there. He started 10th in the 2024 Pennzoil 400 but wound up finishing 33rd and he only has one career top-five finish (fifth in 2023) in the spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

The model is also targeting two drivers with Las Vegas NASCAR odds of 14-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2025 NASCAR Las Vegas odds, drivers, lineup

2025 NASCAR Las Vegas odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson +450

Christopher Bell +600

William Byron +600

Tyler Reddick +650

Denny Hamlin +1000

Ryan Blaney +1100

Joey Logano +1200

Chase Elliott +1400

Kyle Busch +1800

Ross Chastain +1800

Alex Bowman +2200

Chase Briscoe +2500

Ty Gibbs +3000

Chris Buescher +3500

Brad Keselowski +3500

Bubba Wallace +4000

Daniel Suarez +7500

Carson Hocevar +7500

Josh Berry +10000

Austin Cindric +10000

Ryan Preece +20000

Austin Dillon +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

Noah Gragson +20000

Justin Haley +25000

Riley Herbst +25000

Erik Jones +25000

Michael McDowell +4400

Shane Van Gisbergen +35000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +35000

Todd Gilliland +35000

Zane Smith +35000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +75000

Cody Ware +100000