For the first time in 67 years, the NASCAR Cup Series will head outside of the U.S. for the 2025 Viva México 250 on Sunday. The green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, setting up plenty of potential 2025 NASCAR Mexico sleepers. As the only Mexican driver to win on the Cup Series, Daniel Suarez could be popular for 2025 Viva Mexico 250 betting even though he is a +1400 longshot. In his favor is that he's coming off back-to-back top 20 finishes and won his last start in the NASCAR Mexico Series. At the top of the 2025 NASCAR at Mexico City odds is three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen (+330), followed by Christopher Bell (+700) and William Byron (+800).

Before entering any 2025 Mexico NASCAR picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Mexico predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 22 winners since 2021, including four winners in 2025.

SportsLine simulated the NASCAR Viva Mexico 250 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Best NASCAR at Mexico City longshots (odds subject to change):



A.J. Allmendinger (+1200)

Daniel Suarez (+1400)

Kyle Busch (+1400)

The veteran has two career starts at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and secured podiums in each. Both came on Champ Car World Series as he placed third in his debut there and then was runner-up in his second start. This season on the Cup Series, Allmendinger is poised for his best finish in nearly a decade and is in the top 20 of the NASCAR standings. He enters the Viva Mexico 250 with three straight top 20s for the first time since July 2023 and has four straight if you count his seventh place at the All-Star Open Race. With all three of his career Cup Series victories coming on road courses like what he'll see on Sunday, Allmendinger's experience shouldn't be discounted

A native of Monterrey, Mexico, Suarez got his racing start in his native country and was the youngest driver to win on the NASCAR Mexico Mini-Stocks. More recently, Suarez started a single race in the 2024 NASCAR Mexico Series, and he won that 150-lap race. While this year on the Cup Series got off to a rocky start, he has performed better as of late, and if you take out crashes that derailed his chances, he has five straight top 20 finishes. Also, no one on the Cup Series is as well-versed with Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as Suarez is as he competed on it over a dozen times in the Mexico Series, including racking up three checkered flags.

The Xfinity Series is also resurrecting its Mexico race this year after last holding a race in the country in 2008, and Kyle Busch just happened to be the winner in that final race 17 years ago. So, he'll have a good feeling stepping back onto the track, and his success on other road circuits will also give him confidence. No active driver has more starts (57), top 5s (20) or top 10s (30) than Busch at road courses like what he'll see in Mexico City. Busch has also improved his finish over each of his last three starts of this season, with an eighth-place last week at Michigan. Given his momentum, success at comparable tracks and a winning history with Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Busch would be a steal at +1400

