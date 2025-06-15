Christopher Bell has three career road course wins and is looking for his fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year on Sunday at the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. Bell continues to develop into one of NASCAR's premier racers, having registered 10 top-10 finishes on the year. Last week at Michigan, he placed 16th, snapping a string of four consecutive top-10 finishes. The 30-year-old has 12 career wins in 193 races over six years.

Bell enters as one of the 2025 NASCAR at Mexico City favorites at +700. Shane van Gisbergen is the favorite at +330, followed by Bell, and William Byron (+800), Tyler Reddick (+800) and Kyle Larson (+800) in the latest 2025 Viva Mexico 250 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Sunday's race is set for 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 NASCAR Viva Mexico 250 expert picks

For the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Taranto is high on Shane van Gisbergen. The 36-year-old has spent most of his career competing in the Supercars Championship. In 508 Supercars races, he has earned 81 wins, 176 podiums and 48 pole positions. He has won three championships in the circuit, earning titles in 2016, 2021 and 2022.

He joined the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, winning his first race at the 2023 Grant Park 220 in Chicago. In 18 races over the past three years, he has one win, five top-10 finishes and one pole. Last week at Michigan International Speedway, he placed 18th. His best finish in 2025 was at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 2. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for Mexico City

Head-to-head: Taranto sees Michael McDowell (-140) finishing ahead of Alex Bowman (+105). Although Bowman has seven top-10 finishes this season compared to just one for McDowell, Bowman is coming off a hard crash last week in Michigan and Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo is on standby in case Bowman can't go this week. McDowell is a solid road racer, having placed 11th at the Circuit of the Americas in March and fifth last year in Chicago. The 40-year-old has two wins in his 18-year career with 45 top-10 finishes.

Bowman, meanwhile, won last year's Grant Park 165 in Chicago and was ninth at the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. He finished fifth at the 2025 Advent Health 400 last month. He was second at the Straight Talk Wireless 400 in March. In his 11-year career, the 32-year-old has registered eight wins and 103 top-10 finishes in 336 races. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Viva Mexico 250 predictions

2025 NASCAR Viva Mexico 250 odds, lineup

