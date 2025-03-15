Christopher Bell made NASCAR history last week, becoming the first driver to win three straight races in the Next-Gen era. He'll look for more history at the Pennzoil 400 2025 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell has a pair of runners-up, but no wins, at NASCAR at Las Vegas, and second place is also what he'll have to settle for per the 2025 Pennzoil 400 odds board. He's listed at +400, trailing only Kyle Larson (+350), who has three Vegas victories to his name. Other drivers who figure to be popular in 2025 NASACAR at Las Vegas bets include Tyler Reddick (+525), William Byron (+750) and four-time Vegas winner, Joey Logano (+1200). The latest 2025 Pennzoil 400 forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s.

Before entering any 2025 Pennzoil 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Las Vegas predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021.

SportsLine simulated the Pennzoil 400 2025 10,000 times. Here are the three best bets, according to the model:

Top NASCAR at Las Vegas sleeper picks from 10,000 simulations

Chase Elliott (+1400 at BetMGM)

The model loves Elliott, in part, because he races for Hendrick Motorsports, which is on a dynastic run at the Pennzoil 400. Hendrick not only has the most all-time wins at the race with nine, but its drivers have also claimed each of the last four checkered flags at this race. The team clearly knows how to navigate the track, and Elliott has carried a strong finish in 2024 over to 2025. He has eight top 10s over his last 12 starts, including in each of the last two weeks. Elliott sits fifth in the Cup Series standings entering the Pennzoil 400 2025 and is a steal at +1400 at BetMGM.

Kyle Busch (+1600 at DraftKings)

Outside of Bell, Busch is the only other driver with three straight top 10 finishes this season, and all have come over his last three starts. No driver has more top 10s this season than the two-time Cup Series champion, and now the Vegas native gets to return to his home track. Busch has enjoyed the home cooking recently as over his last nine NASCAR Las Vegas starts, he has six top 10s, with five of those placing him in the top 5. No active driver has more top 5s (12) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway than Busch, while his average finish of 11.3 at the track is third-best amongst active drivers.

Ross Chastain (+2500 at FanDuel)

With top 10s in each of his last three Vegas starts, and five top 10s over his last six Las Vegas races, Chastain always finds himself in contention. He's done everything but win as he's finished second, third, fourth and fifth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, just since 2022. His success is a microcosm of the success of his team, Trackhouse Racing, on the circuit. Trackhouse has secured top 15 finishes in each of its drivers' last nine Las Vegas races, counting both Chastain and teammate, Daniel Suarez.

Kyle Larson +350

Christopher Bell +400

Tyler Reddick +525

William Byron +750

Denny Hamlin +1000

Ryan Blaney +1100

Joey Logano +1200

Chase Elliott +1400

Kyle Busch +1800

Ross Chastain +1800

Alex Bowman +2200

Chase Briscoe +2500

Ty Gibbs +3000

Chris Buescher +3500

Brad Keselowski +3500

Bubba Wallace +4000

Daniel Suarez +7500

Carson Hocevar +7500

Josh Berry +10000

Austin Cindric +10000

Ryan Preece +20000

Austin Dillon +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

Noah Gragson +20000

Justin Haley +25000

Riley Herbst +25000

Erik Jones +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Shane Van Gisbergen +35000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +35000

Todd Gilliland +35000

Zane Smith +35000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +75000

Cody Ware +100000