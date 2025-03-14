Christopher Bell made NASCAR history last week, becoming the first driver to win three straight races in the Next-Gen era. He'll look for more history at the Pennzoil 400 2025 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET from Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell has a pair of runners-up, but no wins, at NASCAR at Las Vegas, and second place is also what he'll have to settle for per the 2025 Pennzoil 400 odds board. He's listed at +400, trailing only Kyle Larson (+350), who has three Vegas victories to his name. Other drivers who figure to be popular in 2025 NASACAR at Las Vegas bets include Tyler Reddick (+525), William Byron (+750) and four-time Vegas winner, Joey Logano (+1200).
Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021.
Top NASCAR at Las Vegas sleeper picks from 10,000 simulations
Chase Elliott (+1400 at BetMGM)
The model loves Elliott, in part, because he races for Hendrick Motorsports, which is on a dynastic run at the Pennzoil 400. Hendrick not only has the most all-time wins at the race with nine, but its drivers have also claimed each of the last four checkered flags at this race. The team clearly knows how to navigate the track, and Elliott has carried a strong finish in 2024 over to 2025. He has eight top 10s over his last 12 starts, including in each of the last two weeks. Elliott sits fifth in the Cup Series standings entering the Pennzoil 400 2025 and is a steal at +1400 at BetMGM.
Kyle Busch (+1600 at DraftKings)
Outside of Bell, Busch is the only other driver with three straight top 10 finishes this season, and all have come over his last three starts. No driver has more top 10s this season than the two-time Cup Series champion, and now the Vegas native gets to return to his home track. Busch has enjoyed the home cooking recently as over his last nine NASCAR Las Vegas starts, he has six top 10s, with five of those placing him in the top 5. No active driver has more top 5s (12) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway than Busch, while his average finish of 11.3 at the track is third-best amongst active drivers.
Ross Chastain (+2500 at FanDuel)
With top 10s in each of his last three Vegas starts, and five top 10s over his last six Las Vegas races, Chastain always finds himself in contention. He's done everything but win as he's finished second, third, fourth and fifth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, just since 2022. His success is a microcosm of the success of his team, Trackhouse Racing, on the circuit. Trackhouse has secured top 15 finishes in each of its drivers' last nine Las Vegas races, counting both Chastain and teammate, Daniel Suarez.
2025 NASCAR Las Vegas odds, drivers, lineup
Kyle Larson +350
Christopher Bell +400
Tyler Reddick +525
William Byron +750
Denny Hamlin +1000
Ryan Blaney +1100
Joey Logano +1200
Chase Elliott +1400
Kyle Busch +1800
Ross Chastain +1800
Alex Bowman +2200
Chase Briscoe +2500
Ty Gibbs +3000
Chris Buescher +3500
Brad Keselowski +3500
Bubba Wallace +4000
Daniel Suarez +7500
Carson Hocevar +7500
Josh Berry +10000
Austin Cindric +10000
Ryan Preece +20000
Austin Dillon +20000
AJ Allmendinger +20000
Noah Gragson +20000
Justin Haley +25000
Riley Herbst +25000
Erik Jones +25000
Michael McDowell +25000
Shane Van Gisbergen +35000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +35000
Todd Gilliland +35000
Zane Smith +35000
John Hunter Nemechek +50000
Cole Custer +50000
Ty Dillon +75000
Cody Ware +100000