All eyes will be on Christopher Bell when he tries to make history in the 2025 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday. Bell won his third consecutive race last week, giving him an opportunity to become the first Cup Series driver to win four straight races since Jimmie Johnson in 2007. He is +600 (risk $100 to win $600) in the 2025 Pennzoil 400 odds, while Kyle Larson is atop the NASCAR Las Vegas odds board at +450. Should you include Bell in your 2025 Pennzoil 400 bets? The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before entering any 2025 Pennzoil 400 props or NASCAR parlay picks on sites like PrizePicks, DraftKings Pick6, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, you need to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past four years, their followers are up more than $28,000 on $100 plays. Last season, they nailed seven outright winners in the Cup Series, returning nearly seven units for a 25.7% ROI.

They predicted Daniel Suarez's victory in Atlanta at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They also nailed Ross Chastain as a +3000 longshot in the Hollywood Casino 400. Overall, they were up 47.18 units across all racing articles last season. They got off to a hot start this season, picking William Byron as a 23-1 longshot in the 2025 Daytona 500. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco on betting apps and sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Ryan Preece to finish ahead of Noah Gragson in a head-to-head prop that pays +100 at Caesars.

Preece has an average starting position of just 32.8 in four races at Las Vegas, but he has been able to post an average finishing position of 23.5. He is coming off his first top-15 finish of the season, despite starting 28th for the second week in a row. Preece started 10 races on intermediate tracks last year, finishing inside the top 12 in four of those events.

Gragson finished eighth at Circuit of The Americas, but he has been outside the top 25 in his other three races this season. He has finished outside the top 15 in four straight races on intermediate tracks, including an 18th-place finish at Las Vegas last October. Bobbitt and Greco have identified value on Preece to win this head-to-head matchup. See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.

Kyle Larson +450

Christopher Bell +600

William Byron +600

Tyler Reddick +650

Denny Hamlin +1000

Ryan Blaney +1100

Joey Logano +1200

Chase Elliott +1400

Kyle Busch +1800

Ross Chastain +1800

Alex Bowman +2200

Chase Briscoe +2500

Ty Gibbs +3000

Chris Buescher +3500

Brad Keselowski +3500

Bubba Wallace +4000

Daniel Suarez +7500

Carson Hocevar +7500

Josh Berry +10000

Austin Cindric +10000

Ryan Preece +20000

Austin Dillon +20000

AJ Allmendinger +20000

Noah Gragson +20000

Justin Haley +25000

Riley Herbst +25000

Erik Jones +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Shane Van Gisbergen +35000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +35000

Todd Gilliland +35000

Zane Smith +35000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +75000

