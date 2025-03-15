Christopher Bell will try to make history on Sunday when he takes aim at his fourth NASCAR Cup Series win in a row at the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell will try to become the first driver in 18 years to win four races in a row. After finishing 31st at the Daytona 500, Bell has been red hot. In fact, he has posted wins at Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and Phoenix the past three weeks.

Kyle Larson is the favorite at +450, followed by Bell at +600 and William Byron at +600 in the latest 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway odds. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com and chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Taranto has analyzed the starting lineup and odds for Sunday's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He's sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2025 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 expert picks

For the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Taranto is high on the co-favorite, Christopher Bell, who is the hottest driver this season. He dominated last week's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, leading for 105 laps en route to the victory. He has had past success at the Pennzoil 400, taking fifth in 2023, seventh in 2021 and 10th in 2022. At last fall's South Point 400 at Las Vegas, he took second for the second year in a row. Bell is going off at +500 at Caesars Sportsbook.

The 30-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has now registered 12 career Cup Series wins, registering 13 poles and 88 top-10 finishes in 184 races over six years. He finished third overall in the Cup Series in 2022, and placed fifth overall in 2024. Bell has been successful in other circuits as well. He has 19 career NASCAR Xfinity wins and seven Craftsman Truck triumphs. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

A surprise: Taranto is fading Joey Logano at +1100. Despite being one of NASCAR's top drivers over the past 17 years, and his success at the Las Vegas track in the fall, he has struggled there in the spring over the past four years. Since winning the spring race in Las Vegas in 2020, the 34-year-old has not finished higher than ninth. He was 14th in 2022 and 36th in 2023. He is looking for his first top-10 finish of the season, but he's a driver to avoid.

The Team Penske driver, who began his Cup Series career in 2008 at the Sylvania 300 in New Hampshire, has had a lot of success at racing's highest level. In 17 years, he has raced in 579 events, earning 36 wins, 287 top-10 finishes and 31 pole positions. He earned his first victory in 2009 at the Lenox Industrial Tools 301 in New Hampshire. His last win was at the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in Phoenix last fall, sewing up his third season championship. He also won it all in 2018 and 2022. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Pennzoil 400 predictions

Taranto has also identified four other drivers in his 2025 NASCAR Pennzoil 400 best bets. He's also high on a huge NASCAR longshot who's going off at 110-1, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas, and which massive longshot could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider who nailed a colossal 17 winners last year, and find out.

2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway odds, field

See full Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway picks at SportsLine

Kyle Larson +450

Christopher Bell +600

Tyler Reddick +650

William Byron +600

Denny Hamlin +850

Joey Logano +1100

Ryan Blaney +1200

Kyle Busch +1600

Chase Elliott +1800

Ross Chastain +2200

Chase Briscoe +2200

Alex Bowman +2500

Ty Gibbs +3000

Bubba Wallace +3000

Brad Keselowski +3500

Chris Buescher +4000

Daniel Suarez +4500

Carson Hocevar +7000

Austin Cindric +7000

Josh Berry +10000

Austin Dillon +10000

Noah Gragson +11000

Justin Haley +11000

A.J. Allmendinger +11000

Ryan Preece +13000

Michael McDowell +13000

Todd Gilliland +15000

Shane Van Gisbergen +15000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

Erik Jones +15000

Zane Smith +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Ty Dillon +30000

Riley Herbst +30000

Cole Custer +30000

Cody Ware +50000