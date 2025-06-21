2025 Pocono NASCAR odds, picks, prop bets: Expert who nailed 17 winners targeting longshot over 50-1
SportsLine's Steven Taranto reveals his picks and NASCAR props for 2025 Great American Getaway 400, where Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell are favorites
Ryan Blaney will try to win his second consecutive race at Pocono Raceway when he takes part in the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday. Blaney dominated the NASCAR at Pocono race a year ago, leading a race-high 44 laps en route to the victory. This season, Blaney has registered seven top-10 finishes, including a win at the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville. He finished 14th a week ago at the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City. Denny Hamlin is the +450 favorite, with Kyle Larson at +550, William Byron and Blaney at +700 and Christopher Bell at +850 in the latest 2025 Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.
Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.
Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
2025 NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 expert picks
For the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway, Taranto is high on a number of favorites, including Byron at +700. Byron has never finished lower than 18th at Pocono, including a fourth-place finish last year. Byron won the Daytona 500 to start the season and has registered 10 top-10 finishes in 2025. He placed ninth last week at the Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City.
Byron, 27, has finished third overall in back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024. In 268 career races over eight seasons, he has registered 14 wins, 114 top-10 finishes and 15 poles. He was the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year, and the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year. He also won the 2016 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year and the 2015 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Rookie of the Year. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.
Top NASCAR props for Pocono Raceway
Head-to-head: Taranto sees Ty Gibbs (-110) finishing ahead of Ross Chastain (-120). The 22-year-old Gibbs has been coming on of late. He placed third two weeks ago at the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, and was 11th at the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 in Mexico City last week. He has three top-10 finishes this season and placed fifth at Pocono in 2023.
Chastain, 32, meanwhile, was sixth at the FireKeepers Casino 400 and 16th at Mexico City. He does have one win this season, speeding to the victory at the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25. He also has eight top-10 finishes, but has struggled at Pocono. Chastain's best finish at Pocono came in 2023, when he placed 13th. He was 36th at Pocono last year. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.
How to make 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 predictions
2025 NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 odds, lineup
