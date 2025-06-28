The 2025 Quaker State 400 isn't just the first Saturday race of the NASCAR Cup Series this year, but it's also the first race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The next five races will determine who wins a $1 million prize, with Christopher Bell looming as one of the potential 2025 NASCAR at Atlanta sleepers thanks to his previous success at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He just won there in February, as part of three straight Cup Series victories, but Bell is still a +1700 NASCAR longshot in the latest 2025 Quaker State 400 odds. Ryan Blaney is the +850 favorite in the 2025 Atlanta NASCAR odds. Given the value that you could get with Bell, the SportsLine model advises backing him with 2025 NASCAR Atlanta bets.

Before entering any 2025 Atlanta NASCAR picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Atlanta predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 23 winners since 2021, including five winners in 2025.

SportsLine simulated the NASCAR Quaker State 400 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Best NASCAR at Atlanta longshots (odds subject to change):



Christopher Bell (+1700)

Bell sits in fourth place in the NASCAR standings as he's on pace for his fourth straight top-5 finish. His season began with a crash-induced 31st place at Daytona, but he then rebounded with his first Atlanta victory the following week. Bell led the race for just one lap, but it was the most important lap as he took the lead from Kyle Larson on Lap 266 in overtime. However, Bell had been knocking at the door of an Atlanta checkered flag for a while as he was fourth in his previous start there and placed third in a 2023 race. Bell has led for multiple laps in six of his last eight starts this season, including the All-Star event, so one shouldn't hesitate to bet on him with the help of a DraftKings promo code:

Denny Hamlin (+2100)

All Hamlin's done over his last three Cup Series starts is notch first place, second place and third place finishes as the 44-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. He missed the Mexico City race two weeks ago due to the birth of his son, but being sleep deprived didn't affect him last week with a runner-up at Pocono. No driver has more than Hamlin's three victories this season, while his eight top-5 finishes are the second most. He counts himself as a previous NASCAR Atlanta winner (2012) and had a solid sixth-place finish at the track in February, despite starting at the back of the grid at No. 37.

Ross Chastain (+2100)

Chastain has become a completely different driver at Atlanta since linking up with Trackhouse Racing in 2022. Prior to that, and with two different teams, he had an average finish of 24. But since then, Chastain's average finish of 11.4 is fourth-best in NASCAR (min. four starts). He has four top 10s over his last seven starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, including back-to-back runners-up in 2022. Having the backing of Trackhouse is a big reason why the model is high on Chastain as the team's had success at the track outside of Chastain. Daniel Suarez has an Atlanta victory, as well as two runners-up, with Trackhouse since 2023. Chastain would be a steal at +2100 and can be wagered on with a FanDuel promo code:

2025 NASCAR Atlanta odds, drivers, lineup

(odds via DraftKings are subject to change)

Ryan Blaney +850

Joey Logano +950

Austin Cindric +1000

Kyle Busch +1300

William Byron +1500

Brad Keselowski +1500

Chase Elliott +1500

Kyle Larson +1700

Christopher Bell +1700

Denny Hamlin +2100

Carson Hocevar +2100

Chris Buescher +2100

Ross Chastain +2100

Josh Berry +2100

Bubba Wallace +2400

Alex Bowman +2500

Tyler Reddick +2700

Daniel Suarez +2700

Michael McDowell +2900

Chase Briscoe +3100

Todd Gilliland +4000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4000

Ty Gibbs +4000

Ryan Preece +5000

Connor Zilisch +5000

Noah Gragson +5000

Erik Jones +5000

AJ Allmendinger +5000

Austin Dillon +5000

Corey Lajoie +6000

John Hunter Nemechek +6000

Justin Haley +6000

Riley Herbst +7500

Zane Smith +7500

Cole Custer +7500

Ty Dillon +10000

Shane van Gisbergen +11000

Codey Ware +21000

BJ McLeod +50000

David Starr +50000