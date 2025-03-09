The first non-superspeedway oval race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has arrived, with the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 set for Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Races on non-superspeedway ovals are generally won by top-tier drivers due to the lack of equalizers in play, and there are several with short odds atop the NASCAR odds board. Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson are +700 favorites, followed by Joey Logano (+750) and Christopher Bell (+750) in the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 odds. Should you back any of those drivers with your 2025 Shriners Children's 500 picks?

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past four years, their followers are up more than $28,000 on $100 plays. Last season, they nailed seven outright winners in the Cup Series, returning nearly seven units for a 25.7% ROI.

They predicted Daniel Suarez's victory in Atlanta at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They also nailed Ross Chastain as a +3000 longshot in the Hollywood Casino 400. Overall, they were up 47.18 units across all racing articles last season. They got off to a hot start this season, picking William Byron as a 23-1 longshot in the 2025 Daytona 500. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco on betting apps and sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 Shriners Children's 500 prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Denny Hamlin to finish ahead of Kyle Busch in a head-to-head prop that pays -170 at DraftKings:

Busch is a previous champion at this track, taking the checkered flag in 2019. However, he posted an average running position of 21.0 in 14 short, flat-track races from 2023 and 2024, spending less than 30% of his laps inside the top 15.

Hamlin has been significantly better in that data set, topping the leaderboard in average running position (6.8). He has been inside the top 15 in 93.3% of his laps and averages 23.4 fast laps. Additionally, Hamlin has eight top-10 finishes and an average finishing position of 9.4 in those 14 races, making him the clear value side of this matchup.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Phoenix picks

2025 Shriners Children's 500 odds, field

Ryan Blaney +700

Kyle Larson +700

Joey Logano +750

Christopher Bell +750

Kyle Busch +850

Tyler Reddick +850

William Byron +850

Chase Elliott +1300

Denny Hamlin +1700

Chase Briscoe +2100

Ross Chastain +1400

Ty Gibbs +2200

Chris Buescher +2200

Josh Berry +3300

Brad Keselowski +3500

Bubba Wallace +4000

Alex Bowman +5500

Austin Cindric +6500

Ryan Preece +7500

Carson Hocevar +7500

Daniel Suarez +8000

Cole Custer +10000

Noah Gragson +10000

Michael McDowell +17500

Erik Jones +20000

Riley Herbst +20000

Justin Haley +20000

AJ Allmendinger +25000

Austin Dillon +25000

Shane Van Gisbergen +25000

Todd Gilliland +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

Zane Smith +35000

John Hunter Nemechek +75000

Ty Dillon +150000

Cody Ware +250000

Katherine Legge +250000

