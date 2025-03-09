Katherine Legge will become the first woman since Danica Patrick in 2018 to race in the NASCAR Cup Series when she makes her debut on Sunday in the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The British driver competes part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, IndyCar Series and IMSA SportsCar Championship. She set the record for fastest qualifying effort at the Indianapolis 500 in 2023. Legge became the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America when she took first at Long Beach during the 2005 Toyota Atlantic Championship developmental open-wheel event.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson are +700 favorites, followed by Joey Logano (+750) and Christopher Bell (+750) in the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 odds. Sunday's NASCAR at Phoenix race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com and chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

2025 NASCAR Shriners Children's 500 expert picks

For the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, Taranto is high on Christopher Bell, who has won back-to-back races after taking the checkered flag at both Atlanta and Texas Motor Speedway. He now sets his sights on becoming the first driver since Kyle Larson in 2021 to win three races in a row. He has been dominant at Phoenix. The 30-year-old won last year's spring race in Phoenix, and led 143 laps in the fall, before taking fifth. Bell is going off at +425 at Caesars Sportsbook:

Bell has 11 career Cup Series wins, registering 13 poles and 87 top-10 finishes in 183 racers over six years. He finished fifth overall a year ago, after finishing a career-best third in 2022. Bell has also had a lot of success in the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series. He has 19 career Xfinity races and seven Craftsman Truck triumphs. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

A surprise: Taranto is fading Joey Logano. Despite all of Logano's successes, he has been pedestrian at Phoenix when he is not competing in the Championship 4. He has won at the track twice over the past three years, but was 34th last spring and 11th in the 2023 spring race. He is looking for his first top-10 finish of the season, so he's a driver to avoid at sites like DraftKings Sportsbook:

Logano began his Cup Series career in 2008 at the Sylvania 300 in New Hampshire. Over the past 17 years, he has raced in 579 events, earning 36 wins, 287 top-10 finishes and 31 pole positions. He won his first race in 2009 at the Lenox Industrial Tools 301 in New Hampshire. His last victory came last fall at the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in Phoenix. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Shriners Children's 500 predictions

2025 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway odds, field

Ryan Blaney +700

Kyle Larson +700

Joey Logano +750

Christopher Bell +750

Kyle Busch +850

Tyler Reddick +850

William Byron +850

Chase Elliott +1300

Denny Hamlin +1700

Chase Briscoe +2100

Ross Chastain +1400

Ty Gibbs +2200

Chris Buescher +2200

Josh Berry +3300

Brad Keselowski +3500

Bubba Wallace +4000

Alex Bowman +5500

Austin Cindric +6500

Ryan Preece +7500

Carson Hocevar +7500

Daniel Suarez +8000

Cole Custer +10000

Noah Gragson +10000

Michael McDowell +17500

Erik Jones +20000

Riley Herbst +20000

Justin Haley +20000

AJ Allmendinger +25000

Austin Dillon +25000

Shane Van Gisbergen +25000

Todd Gilliland +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

Zane Smith +35000

John Hunter Nemechek +75000

Ty Dillon +150000

Cody Ware +250000

Katherine Legge +250000