Katherine Legge will become the first woman since Danica Patrick in 2018 to race in the NASCAR Cup Series when she makes her debut on Sunday in the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The British driver competes part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, IndyCar Series and IMSA SportsCar Championship. She set the record for fastest qualifying effort at the Indianapolis 500 in 2023. Legge became the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America when she took first at Long Beach during the 2005 Toyota Atlantic Championship developmental open-wheel event.

Christopher Bell is the +500 favorite, with Ryan Blaney at +550, Kyle Larson at +700, William Byron at +850 and Joey Logano at +900 in the latest 2025 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway odds. Sunday's NASCAR at Phoenix race is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com and chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

2025 NASCAR Shriners Children's 500 expert picks

For the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, Taranto is high on Christopher Bell, who has won back-to-back races after taking the checkered flag at both Atlanta and Texas Motor Speedway. He now sets his sights on becoming the first driver since Kyle Larson in 2021 to win three races in a row. He has been dominant at Phoenix. The 30-year-old won last year's spring race in Phoenix, and led 143 laps in the fall, before taking fifth. Bell is going off at +425 at Caesars Sportsbook:

Bell has 11 career Cup Series wins, registering 13 poles and 87 top-10 finishes in 183 racers over six years. He finished fifth overall a year ago, after finishing a career-best third in 2022. Bell has also had a lot of success in the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series. He has 19 career Xfinity races and seven Craftsman Truck triumphs.

A surprise: Taranto is fading Joey Logano. Despite all of Logano's successes, he has been pedestrian at Phoenix when he is not competing in the Championship 4. He has won at the track twice over the past three years, but was 34th last spring and 11th in the 2023 spring race. He is looking for his first top-10 finish of the season, so he's a driver to avoid at sites like DraftKings Sportsbook:

Logano began his Cup Series career in 2008 at the Sylvania 300 in New Hampshire. Over the past 17 years, he has raced in 579 events, earning 36 wins, 287 top-10 finishes and 31 pole positions. He won his first race in 2009 at the Lenox Industrial Tools 301 in New Hampshire. His last victory came last fall at the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in Phoenix.

How to make 2025 Shriners Children's 500 predictions

2025 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway odds, field

Christopher Bell +500

Ryan Blaney +550

Kyle Larson +700

William Byron +850

Joey Logano +900

Chase Elliott +1000

Denny Hamlin +1100

Tyler Reddick +1200

Chase Briscoe +1300

Ross Chastain +1500

Kyle Busch +1600

Chris Buescher +2200

Josh Berry +2500

Ty Gibbs +2800

Bubba Wallace +4000

Brad Keselowski +4000

Alex Bowman +4000

Carson Hocevar +4500

Austin Cindric +4500

Ryan Preece +6000

Daniel Suarez +8000

Noah Gragson +9000

Cole Custer +11000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +13000

Michael McDowell +13000

Shane Van Gisbergen +15000

Riley Herbst +15000

Erik Jones +15000

Austin Dillon +15000

Todd Gilliland +17000

A.J. Almendinger +17000

Justin Haley +25000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Zane Smith +40000

Ty Dillon +40000

Katherine Legge +50000

Cody Ware +50000