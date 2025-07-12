Shane van Gisbergen will look to make it two wins in a row on a road course when he takes part in the third leg of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge at the 2025 Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif., on Sunday. He won last week's Cup Series Grant Park 165 and the Xfinity Series race in Chicago, both from the pole position. No other driver has won races in NASCAR's top two divisions from the pole on the same weekend. His Cup Series performance was dominant as he led for 26 laps en route to the win.

Van Gisbergen is the +140 favorite, with Kyle Larson at +600, Michael McDowell at +1000 and Chase Elliott at +1200 in the latest 2025 Save Mart 350 in Sonoma odds, from DraftKings Sportsbook. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Save Mart 350 in Sonoma picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com. He has an annual NASCAR media credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. He correctly picked the Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner in Larson on March 23. Anyone following his NASCAR picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2025 NASCAR Save Mart 350 expert picks

For the 2025 Save Mart 350 in Sonoma, Taranto is high on road specialist van Gisbergen at +140. Van Gisbergen, who drives the No. 88 Chevrolet ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, also drives part-time in the Xfinity Series.

"With all three of his Cup wins coming on road courses in a short period of time, SVG is already being discussed with the likes of Dan Gurney as being one of NASCAR's best road racers ever," Taranto said. "And he can add to his growing legend with another win this weekend at Sonoma." See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

Top NASCAR props for Sonoma

Head-to-head: Taranto sees Ryan Preece (+175) finishing ahead of Tyler Reddick (-240). Although Preece has yet to finish in the top-10 at Sonoma, he has five top-10 finishes over the past eight Cup Series races. He was seventh a week ago at Chicago, and was eighth at Pocono last month. His best finish this season was at Las Vegas in March, when he placed third.

Reddick, meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back top-five finishes. He took fourth at Atlanta and third in Chicago. Prior to that stretch, however, Reddick struggled a bit, finishing 32nd at Pocono, 20th at Mexico City and 13th at Michigan. He has seven top-10 finishes in 2025. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Save Mart 350 predictions

2025 NASCAR Save Mart 350 odds, lineup

(odds subject to change)

Shane Van Gisbergen +140

Kyle Larson +600

Michael McDowell +1000

Chase Elliott +1200

Tyler Reddick +1400

Ty Gibbs +1400

Chris Buescher +1400

William Byron +1800

Christopher Bell +1800

AJ Allmendinger +2200

Kyle Busch +2700

Ross Chastain +3000

Ryan Blaney +3400

Chase Briscoe +3700

Alex Bowman +3700

Daniel Suarez +5500

Ryan Preece +5500

Carson Hocevar +5500

Joey Logano +5500

Denny Hamlin +6000

Austin Cindric +7500

Bubba Wallace +10000

Brad Keselowski +10000

John Hunter Nemechek +15000

Todd Gilliland +20000

Noah Gragson +25000

Zane Smith +25000

Cole Custer +30000

Justin Haley +30000

Erik Jones +36000

Katherine Legge +42000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +42000

Cody Ware +42000

Ty Dillon +42000

Austin Dillon +42000

Riley Herbst +42000

Josh Berry +42000