Christopher Bell's three-race win streak ended last week in Las Vegas, but 2025 NASCAR at Miami presents another opportunity to start a new one. Bell won at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2023 and finished fourth last year, boosting his prospects for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Bell's average finish of 5.3 at this track since 2022 is tied for the best in the sport alongside A.J. Allmendinger, the only driver with top-10s in each of the last three NASCAR at Miami races. While Bell is near the top of the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 odds at 15-2, Allmendinger could be a steal in 2025 NASCAR at Miami bets at 65-1. The favorite for the sixth race of the Cup Series is Kyle Larson at 9-2, followed by Tyler Reddick (6-1) and Ryan Blaney (6-1).

Before entering any 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Homestead-Miami predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 19 winners since 2021.

SportsLine simulated the Straight Talk Wireless 400 2025 10,000 times. Here are the three best bets, according to the model:

Top NASCAR at Miami sleeper picks from 10,000 simulations

Ross Chastain (+1900 at FanDuel)

Since being forced to retire at Daytona due to car issues, Chastain has placed in the top 12 in his four ensuing races. He hasn't experienced the greatest prior success at Homestead, but he did finish runner-up at the track in 2022, which was his first NASCAR at Miami race with Trackhouse. Chastain has shown promise on comparable tracks to Miami-Homestead Speedway, as his last victory came in Sep. 2024 at Kansas Speedway, which, like Homestead, is exactly 1.5 miles. He also had a victory at an intermediate track in Nashville the prior year and is a longshot worth investing in at FanDuel.

Kyle Busch (+2200 at DraftKings)

The veteran driver has been in contention for every race this season in which a crash hasn't derailed him. His first and last races of 2025 saw him suffer car trouble, but in the three races in between, Busch had top 10s in each. He is well-versed with 1.5-mile tracks like Homestead, with the most top 5s and top 10s at intermediate tracks of any active driver, and he knows what it takes to win at Homestead. Busch has two NASCAR at Miami victories and has notched eight top-10s over his last 10 starts at Miami-Homestead Speedway.

Alex Bowman (+3000 at Caesars)

Bowman is someone who's made great strides at Miami-Homestead Speedway after posting an average finish of 26 over his first four starts in South Beach. Since then, he has a 12.4 average finish in Miami, with three top-10 finishes over those five races. He enters Sunday's race with the backing of one of the most successful teams in this race's history as Hendrick Motorsports has four NASCAR at Miami victories, including a pair of them since 2021. Bowman's longshot odds at Caesars bely his strong start to the 2025 Cup Series as he sits fifth in NASCAR standings, and no driver has more top 10s on the season than his four.

More top NASCAR at Miami expert picks, longshots revealed

You've seen the NASCAR longshots from the model. Now, see the full 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 leaderboard, including forecasts for who finishes first. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed 19 winners, including Chase Elliott's win at the 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray.

2025 NASCAR Miami odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson +400

Tyler Reddick +500

Ryan Blaney +550

William Byron +600

Christopher Bell +850

Denny Hamlin +1100

Chase Elliott +1200

Joey Logano +1800

Ross Chastain +2000

Kyle Busch +2200

Alex Bowman +2200

Josh Berry +3300

Chase Briscoe +3300

Bubba Wallace +3500

Carson Hocevar +3500

Chris Buescher +4500

Brad Keselowski +4500

Ryan Preece +5000

Austin Cindric +5000

Ty Gibbs +6000

Daniel Suarez +6500

AJ Allmendinger +6500

Noah Gragson +15000

Michael McDowell +15000

Austin Dillon +20000

Shane Van Gisbergen +25000

Erik Jones +25000

Zane Smith +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

Justin Haley +30000

Cole Custer +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +35000

Todd Gilliland +40000

Riley Herbst +50000

Ty Dillon +100000

Cody Ware +150000

JJ Yeley +250000