Josh Berry will look to win back-to-back races and try to earn his third top-five finish of the season on Sunday at the 2025 NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He is hoping to become the second driver this year to have multiple wins. Christopher Bell won three races in a row prior to Berry's win at last week's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Berry took fourth at the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 9.

Kyle Larson is the favorite at +400, with Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney at +500, William Byron at +650 and Bell at +900 in the latest 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway odds. Sunday's race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what NASCAR insider Steven Taranto has to say.

Taranto, who moonlights as a sim racer and has 20 career wins in iRacing, is the lead NASCAR writer for CBSSports.com and chronicles stock car racing with the same thoroughness and passion he's had since becoming a full-time race fan in 2001. He has an annual NASCAR medial credential and also publishes a popular weekly NASCAR predictions column, famously calling Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez's breakthrough wins in 2022.

Taranto was red-hot for SportsLine in 2024 as he nailed 17 winners, including 16-1 longshot William Byron at the Daytona 500 and 14-1 longshot Chase Elliott at Texas. Anyone following his NASCAR picks could have seen huge returns.

2025 Homestead-Miami NASCAR expert picks

For the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Taranto is high on the favorite, Kyle Larson, who won at Homestead in the fall of 2022. He has been solid this season and has accumulated three top-10 finishes. He was ninth at last week's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas. He placed third at both the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta and was third at the Shriners Children's 500 in Phoenix. Larson is going off at +400 at Caesars Sportsbook.

The 32-year-old Hendrick Motorsports veteran has registered 29 career Cup Series wins, registering 21 poles and 185 top-10 finishes in 370 races over 13 years. He won the 2021 season championship, and placed sixth overall in 2024. He registered his last win last year at the 2024 Bank of America Roval 400 in Charlotte. He has also had success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, earning 15 wins, 82 top-10 finishes and seven poles over a nine-year span. See which other drivers he's backing at SportsLine.

A surprise: Taranto is fading Ryan Blaney at +500. Blaney has struggled over the past two weeks, finishing a disappointing 35th at Las Vegas last week and 28th at Phoenix the week before that. He does have two top-10 finishes in 2025, placing seventh at the Daytona 500 and fourth at Atlanta the following week. The 31-year-old was the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season champion, and placed second overall a year ago.

The Team Penske driver, who began his Cup Series career in 2014 at the 5-hour Energy 400 in Kansas, has had a lot of success at racing's highest level. In 11 years, he has raced in 342 events, earning 13 wins, 149 top-10 finishes and 11 pole positions. He earned his first victory in 2017 at the Axalta presents the Pocono 400 in Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. His last win was at the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 in Martinsville. See all of Taranto's picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 predictions

2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway odds, lineup

