After racing in the streets of Chicago last week, the Cup Series will now venture to the roads of the Bay Area this week. The 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 will take place at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday as NASCAR at Sonoma is the third road course race of the season. Christopher Bell already has a road win this year in Austin, as well as a runner-up, yet the 12-time winner on the Cup Series is still a 2025 NASCAR Sonoma longshot at +1800. There are eight other drivers with equal or lower Toyota/Save Mart 350 odds, which makes Bell a great value play. SportsLine's model wouldn't hesitate to use the Joe Gibbs Racing driver as part of NASCAR at Sonoma 2025 bets, and there may be other NASCAR sleepers just as appealing for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Shane van Gisbergen will start on the pole on Sunday, while Bell will start from position No. 10.

Before entering any 2025 Sonoma NASCAR picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Sonoma predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 25 winners since 2021, including seven winners in 2025.

SportsLine simulated the NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Bell has established himself among the elite road course drivers and enters Sonoma on a magical run. He won at COTA in March, and that performance is sandwiched in between a pair of runners-up at Charlotte and Mexico City. Those three straight top-2 finishes are part of a successful 10-race stretch for Bell on these road tracks, as he has seven top 10s over this run. That includes ninth-place finishes in each of his last two trips to Sonoma, and one can't forget what Bell is doing this season on the Cup Series. No driver has more victories (three), while he ranks second in top 10s (11) as he's in contention for his first Cup Series championship.

Speaking of success on the Cup Series, Byron is unparalleled as he tops the 2025 NASCAR standings despite just one victory. That points to his overall body of work as he's led for the most laps in three races, won the pole twice, and had the fastest lap in two starts. Byron also has two road course victories over his last eight road races, and he possesses the backing of the defending race-winning team. Hendrick Motorsports won at Sonoma last year with Kyle Larson behind the wheel, and Hendrick's eight all-time wins at Sonoma Raceway are the most of any NASCAR team.

After being relegated to the Xfinity Series last year, Allmendinger is having a resurgent season which has him on pace for his best NASCAR finish in a decade. He's moved into the top 15 of the Cup Series standings following a sixth place in Chicago last week, which was his second-best finish of the season. The veteran has top 20s in six of his last seven starts, and the high marks of his career have come on road circuits. All three of Allmendinger's Cup Series victories have been on road tracks, and he's been knocking at the door of getting a first victory at Sonoma. Allmendinger has back-to-back sixth-place finishes at Sonoma Raceway, making him a steal as a +2000 NASCAR sleeper.

2025 NASCAR Sonoma odds, drivers, lineup

(odds are subject to change)

Shane van Gisbergen +125

Kyle Larson +600

Michael McDowell +1100

Tyler Reddick +1200

Ty Gibbs +1300

Chase Elliott +1300

Chris Buescher +1300

Christopher Bell +1800

William Byron +1800

AJ Allmendinger +2000

Kyle Busch +2500

Ross Chastain +2500

Ryan Blaney +3500

Alex Bowman +4000

Chase Briscoe +4000

Denny Hamlin +6000

Carson Hocevar +6000

Joey Logano +6000

Daniel Suarez +6000

Ryan Preece +6000

Austin Cindric +8000

Brad Keselowski +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Zane Smith +25000

Bubba Wallace +25000

Justin Haley +35000

Todd Gilliland +35000

Erik Jones +35000

Noah Gragson +50000

Austin Dillon +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Josh Berry +75000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +75000

Riley Herbst +100000

Cody Ware +200000

Katherine Legge +200000