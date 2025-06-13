The 2025 Viva Mexico City 250 will take place at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Sunday. The 17-turn, 2.674-mile track has hosted Formula 1 races and was previously a stop on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Road racing savant Shane Van Gisbergen, who further exemplifies NASCAR's growing global reach as a New Zealander, is the +330 favorite in the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 odds, while Christopher Bell is at +700 after winning the only previous road race of the year in Austin.

The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and the race is scheduled for 100 laps around the famed Mexico City circuit. This will be the second of six road races on the NASCAR schedule this season. Before entering any 2025 Viva Mexico 250 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Mexico predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout, Christopher Bell's +600 triumph in the NASCAR All-Star Race and Denny Hamlin's +650 victory in Michigan. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 22 winners since 2021.

For the 2025 Viva Mexico 250, the model is high on Michael McDowell, even though he's a +2200 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Mexico odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 40-year-old is in his 18th season racing in the NASCAR Cup Series and he has two victories under his belt, including a win in the 2021 Daytona 500 and a road race triumph in the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

McDowell began his racing career as an open-wheel driver and his comfortability on road courses has helped him stay competitive in NASCAR. Of the 45 career top-10 finishes that McDowell has recorded, 11 have come in road races. Earlier this season in Austin, he led three laps on his way to a solid 11th-place finish and he'll be looking to Mexico City to jumpstart his season after only recording one top 10 over the first 15 races of the season.

The model has also revealed one of its surprising NASCAR prop bets for Sunday: Daniel Suarez finishes top five for a +200 payout. It might be difficult to hear over the roar of his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, but Suarez will be the prohibitive fan favorite as the only Mexican driver in the field. The 33-year-old has made the NASCAR playoffs in two of the last three seasons, thanks to wins at Sonoma in 2022 and Atlanta in 2024.

He is 28th in the NASCAR standings and likely in a position where he'll need to win his way back into the postseason this year and Mexico City looks like a perfect opportunity. Suarez finished 36th in Austin after a crash, but he qualified fifth for that race so he has documented speed in a road setup this season. He's also managed six career top-five finishes on road courses and that's why the model sees this +200 offering as an incredible value.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with Mexico NASCAR odds of 12-1 or longer to make a serious run at the checkered flag.

2025 NASCAR at Mexico odds, drivers, lineup

Shane Van Gisbergen +330

Christopher Bell +700

William Byron +800

Tyler Reddick +800

Kyle Larson +800

Chase Elliott +1000

AJ Allmendinger +1200

Kyle Busch +1400

Daniel Suarez +1400

Chris Buescher +1600

Ross Chastain +1800

Michael McDowell +1800

Alex Bowman +2500

Carson Hocevar +2800

Chase Briscoe +3000

Ty Gibbs +3000

Austin Cindric +3500

Denny Hamlin +4000

Ryan Blaney +4000

Joey Logano +5500

Todd Gilliland +15000

Bubba Wallace +15000

Brad Keselowski +15000

Noah Gragson +20000

Ryan Preece +20000

Justin Haley +20000

Austin Dillon +20000

Zane Smith +25000

Cole Custer +25000

Josh Berry +30000

Riley Herbst +30000

Erik Jones +30000

Ricky Stenhouse +40000

John Hunter Nemechek +40000

Ty Dillon +100000

Katherine Legge +100000

Cody Ware +100000