NASCAR Cup Series schedule-makers have been adventurous in recent years as the sport attempts to grow its audience. They'll make their biggest move yet on Sunday with the 2025 Viva Mexico 250. The race will take place at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City and will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has put points on the line outside of the United States. New Zealand's Shane Van Gisbergen has a win and five top-10 finishes in seven career starts on road courses or street courses and is the +330 favorite in the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 odds.

Christopher Bell won the only road race of the year in Austin and is +700 in the 2025 NASCAR at Mexico City odds. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday for 100 laps around the 17-turn, 2.674-mile track in the heart of Mexico City. Before entering any 2025 Viva Mexico 250 picks, NASCAR DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, or locking in NASCAR props on sites like PrizePicks, Sleeper Fantasy, and Underdog Fantasy, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Mexico predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout, Christopher Bell's +600 triumph in the NASCAR All-Star Race and Denny Hamlin's +650 victory in Michigan. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 22 winners since 2021.

Top 2025 Viva Mexico 250 predictions

For the 2025 Viva Mexico 250, the model is high on Michael McDowell, even though he's a +2200 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Mexico odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After starting his racing career as an open-wheeler, McDowell didn't transition to stock car racing until 2006 as a 21-year-old. However, he had raced his way into the NASCAR Cup Series by 2008 and he's been a fixture ever since.

The 40-year-old has 45 career top-10 finishes in NASCAR's top level and 11 of those runs were on road courses while two more came in the Chicago Street Race. McDowell won the 2023 Verizon 200 on the grand prix circuit at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and he also ran extremely well in the only other road race so far this season. McDowell led three laps and collected stage points with a third-place finish in Stage 2 and then finished 11th despite suffering a pass-through penalty when his pit crew went over the wall early.

The model has also revealed one of its surprising NASCAR prop bets for Sunday: Daniel Suarez finishes top five for a +200 payout. The only Mexican driver in the 2025 Viva Mexico 250 field, Suarez has had an underwhelming season by his standards after piling up two wins, 13 top fives and 32 top 10s over the last three years and making the NASCAR playoffs twice. He's only recorded three top-10 finishes in 2025 and is 28th in the NASCAR standings but has a golden opportunity to win his way into the postseason on Sunday.

In addition to being the crowd favorite, Suarez has been a road racing specialist throughout his career. He won at Sonoma in 2022 and has recorded six of his 23 career top-five finishes on road courses. Earlier this season in Austin, he qualified fifth and earned points in each of the first two stages of the race, but a crash led to a 36th-place finish. Trackhouse Racing also had Ross Chastain finish just outside the top 10 in that race, so they should be able to provide some speed in Mexico City.

2025 NASCAR Mexico odds, drivers, lineup

Shane Van Gisbergen +330

Christopher Bell +700

William Byron +800

Tyler Reddick +800

Kyle Larson +800

Chase Elliott +1000

AJ Allmendinger +1200

Kyle Busch +1400

Daniel Suarez +1400

Chris Buescher +1600

Ross Chastain +1800

Michael McDowell +1800

Alex Bowman +2500

Carson Hocevar +2800

Chase Briscoe +3000

Ty Gibbs +3000

Austin Cindric +3500

Denny Hamlin +4000

Ryan Blaney +4000

Joey Logano +5500

Todd Gilliland +15000

Bubba Wallace +15000

Brad Keselowski +15000

Noah Gragson +20000

Ryan Preece +20000

Justin Haley +20000

Austin Dillon +20000

Zane Smith +25000

Cole Custer +25000

Josh Berry +30000

Riley Herbst +30000

Erik Jones +30000

Ricky Stenhouse +40000

John Hunter Nemechek +40000

Ty Dillon +100000

Katherine Legge +100000

Cody Ware +100000