Three teams have had a stranglehold on the NASCAR at Texas Victory Lane recently, as 15 of the last 16 races at Texas Motor Speedway have been claimed by Hendrick, Stewart-Haas or Joe Gibbs Racing. Thus, the top of the 2025 Wurth 400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook features drivers from those teams like Kyle Larson (+350), William Byron (+490) and Denny Hamlin (+900). Considering the teams' successes, perhaps it would be prudent to target 2025 NASCAR Texas sleepers from them, such as Chase Briscoe (+1400), Alex Bowman (+2200) or Ty Gibbs (+2500). Austin Cindric prevailed last week at Talladega as a +1600 NASCAR longshot, so it's not just the big-name drivers to consider for Wurth 400 picks. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before entering any 2025 Wurth 400 picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Texas predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model. Developed by SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, the proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times and has nailed a whopping 20 winners since 2021, including two winners in 2025.

SportsLine simulated the Wurth 400 2025 10,000 times. Here are the three NASCAR longshots to target, according to the model:

Chase Briscoe (+1800 at Bet365)

After spending four years with Stewart-Haas Racing, Briscoe then linked up with another team with a strong history of success at TMS in Joe Gibbs Racing. Like Stewart-Haas, JGR has four victories at the track, and Briscoe has his own impressive resume at Texas. He's one of three drivers with top 10s at each of the last three NASCAR Texas races, and only two drivers better his average finish of 7.0 at the speedway over that span. He's finished in the top 15 in all four of his official Texas Motor Speedway starts and even notched a fourth-place finish when TMS hosted the NASCAR All-Star Open in 2021. Briscoe is a steal at Bet365.

Kyle Busch (+2500 at DraftKings)

History has shown that as long as Busch doesn't wreck his vehicle, then he will be in contention for the NASCAR at Texas checkered flag. Over his last 10 starts at Texas, he has seven top 10s, with the three outliers all being due to accidents or DVP. He's also led for multiple laps in seven of those starts and has collected two stage victories along the way. Busch's prosperity at TMS is part of his success on 1.5-miles intermediate tracks as a whole. He has the most top 5s (76) and top 10s (116) of all active drivers at 1.5-miles tracks, and that's not just because of the high volume of starts he's had on these circuits. Busch's career average finish of 13.3 on tracks of this length is second-best amongst active drivers.

Chase Elliott (+1800 at FanDuel)

After a couple of down years, by his standards, Elliott is back in contention for the Cup Series crown, sitting in fourth place entering the Wurth 400 2025. He ranks third in top 10s (six), with the third-best average finish (10.9) this season, and now he's stepping onto the track where his last NASCAR victory came at. Elliott won this race a year ago by taking the lead from Hamlin and leading for a total of 39 laps. Elliott is one of three Hendrick drivers to win the last four NASCAR Texas races, and the other two -- Larson and Byron -- have the shortest odds. Thus, there's value in grabbing him at +1800 at FanDuel since Elliott is listed at +1600 at other sportsbooks.

2025 NASCAR Texas odds, drivers, lineup

Kyle Larson +350

William Byron +490

Tyler Reddick +750

Denny Hamlin +800

Christopher Bell +800

Ryan Blaney +900

Joey Logano +1400

Chase Briscoe +1400

Kyle Busch +1600

Bubba Wallace +1800

Chase Elliott +2000

Alex Bowman +2200

Ty Gibbs +2500

Ross Chastain +2800

Josh Berry +3000

Chris Buescher +3000

Brad Keselowski +3500

Daniel Suarez +4000

Carson Hocevar +7000

Austin Cindric +8000

Ryan Preece +9000

Noah Gragson +9000

Erik Jones +9000

Austin Dillon +10000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Michael McDowell +13000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000

Zane Smith +15000

Justin Haley +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +20000

Jesse Love +20000

Todd Gilliland +20000

Riley Herbst +30000

Cody Ware +30000

Cole Custer +30000

Ty Dillon +30000

Chad Finchum +30000

Shane Van Gisbergen +30000