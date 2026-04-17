The Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway this week for the 2026 AdventHealth 400, with Kyle Larson aiming for an unprecedented three-peat. The green flag for 2026 NASCAR at Kansas drops at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, and last year's race remains Larson's most recent Cup Series victory. Chase Elliott prevailed at the fall NASCAR Kansas event, while Denny Hamlin is a four-time victor at Kansas Speedway. Tyler Reddick enters the AdventHealth 400 2026 atop the Cup Series standings, winning half of the eight events thus far.

Larson is the +340 favorite in the latest NASCAR Kansas 2026 odds, with him coming off a third place last week. Hamlin follows at +430, with Christopher Bell at +500. Reddick is at +1000 to use in AdventHealth 400 bets, while Elliott is a +1500 longshot. Before setting NASCAR DFS lineups, making AdventHealth 400 DFS picks or locking in NASCAR Kansas predictions, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR AdventHealth 400. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Kansas predictions

For NASCAR at Kansas 2026, McClure is fading Denny Hamlin (+430), saying he barely cracks the top 5 despite being one of the favorites. At this race last year, Hamlin led early in but then suffered major vehicle issues, with his pit crew even having to push the car at one point as he ended up placing 36th. While he's led for 296 laps over his last five NASCAR at Kansas races -- second-most to only Larson (384) -- Hamlin has no victories to show for it. Hamlin has long been one of the best drivers at Kansas Speedway, but his recent history indicates he's being overvalued with such short NASCAR odds.

Another surprise: Alex Bowman (+3300) is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Bowman's had a rough year, including missing four races due to vertigo. But he's always been in the running for a checkered flag at Kansas and has six top 10s over his last seven trips to this track. He also has a pair of NASCAR Kansas stage victories over this stretch, and going back before his time on the Cup Series, Bowman collected two Kansas victories on the Menards Series. Add in that his team, Hendrick Motorsports, has three wins at this track since 2024, and utilizing Bowman in your AdventHealth 400 bets is a risk worth taking. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 AdventHealth 400 picks

McClure is also high on two other longshots of over +4000 who make a run for the top of the leaderboard, including a massive longshot north of +7000, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2026 AdventHealth 400 and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Kansas? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed 11 winners last year, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Kansas odds, lineup

See full NASCAR AdventHealth 400 picks at SportsLine

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Kyle Larson +340

Denny Hamlin +430

Christopher Bell +500

Ryan Blaney +850

Tyler Reddick +900

William Byron +1000

Chase Briscoe +1100

Ty Gibbs +1400

Chase Elliott +1500

Carson Hocevar +2200

Chris Buescher +2500

Bubba Wallace +2500

Alex Bowman +3300

Joey Logano +4500

Ryan Preece +4500

Brad Keselowski +5000

Ross Chastain +5500

Austin Cindric +6500

Corey Heim +7500

Kyle Busch +8000

Josh Berry +12500

Erik Jones +12500

Zane Smith +17500

Daniel Suarez +17500

AJ Allmendinger +20000

Connor Zilisch +20000

Noah Gragson +30000

Todd Gilliland +30000

Michael McDowell +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +30000

Shane van Gisbergen +35000

Austin Dillon +40000

Riley Herbst +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Ty Dillon +50000