It's always a daunting task to be the race that follows the Daytona 500, especially this year with how last week's Great American Race ended, but the 2026 Autotrader 400 is gearing up to be ready for that challenge. After a wild finish that saw Tyler Reddick emerge with the victory following two final-lap crashes, the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series continues with the Autotrader 400 2026 from EchoPark Speedway near Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, Feb. 22. NASCAR at EchoPark brings out another elite 2026 Autotrader 400 driver pool, which also creates opportunities for longshot winners. Reddick won the Daytona 500 at 35-1 odds, so who are NASCAR at EchoPark longshots to consider with Autotrader 400 betting? The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

One of the SportsLine computer model's top 2026 Autotrader 400 picks is Denny Hamlin. The 45-year-old is second among active drivers in Cup Series wins (60), including a victory in Atlanta. He hasn't won in Atlanta at the same rate as other tracks, which has dropped his price down to 18-1 in the latest 2026 Autotrader 400 odds, but that drastic of a drop makes him a top value for the model's projections. Other longshots the model projects value in for 2026 Autotrader 400 bets include Brad Keselowski (20-1) and Kyle Busch (20-1). Before making any 2026 Autotrader 400 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Top 2026 Autotrader 400 longshot picks

Keselowski finished fifth at last weekend's Daytona 500 for a strong start to the season, and he finished second in his last run at EchoPark Speedway in the Quaker State 400 in June. He's won two of his last 14 NASCAR at EchoPark races, and that ratio alone creates value at 20-1 odds. He also has two runner-up results over that span. His two wins in Atlanta are tied for the most in Sunday's driver pool, and the model projects him to compete for a third title to create value for 2026 Autotrader 400 bets.

Hamlin is one of the winningest drivers in NASCAR history, with his 60 Cup Series victories second among active drivers. However, EchoPark in Atlanta hasn't been nearly his most dominant track, with only one victory in 31 career starts. But the 45-year-old driver proved he can still race with the top young talent, finishing second in the NASCAR Cup Series standings last year, with his six victories leading all drivers. With 60 career wins and six coming last year alone, he's too good a driver to be priced where he is for Sunday — regardless of the venue.

Busch leads all active drivers with 63 NASCAR Cup Series wins, with two coming in Atlanta. His 13.1 all-time average finish at EchoPark is best for drivers competing Sunday. His 8.8 average finish over his last six races in Atlanta is also the best among active drivers, and he has five top-10 finishes over those six races. Busch should be one of the most comfortable drivers out there with the configurations of EchoPark Speedway, and his track record gives him strong value in the model's projections at 20-1 odds.

