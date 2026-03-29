The Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway on Sunday for its first short track race of the season, as the 2026 Cook Out 400 takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR Martinsville picks and Cook Out 400 DFS lineups will likely gravitate towards drivers from three teams in Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske. That's because they're drivers have combined to win the last 15 NASCAR at Martinsville races, however, no one has done more winning than Tyler Reddick this season.

Another checkered flag last week means Reddick, of 23XI Racing, has four victories across six starts. That makes him a coveted part of a NASCAR DFS strategy, but he's just ninth on the 2026 Cook Out 400 odds board at +1500. All eight drivers above him race for one of the three aforementioned teams, with the favorites to utilize in 2026 NASCAR Martinsville bets being Ryan Blaney (+450), William Byron (+550), Denny Hamlin (+600) and Kyle Larson (+650). Before setting NASCAR DFS lineups, making Cook Out 400 picks or locking in NASCAR Martinsville predictions, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

New users can claim a special offer by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook. Visit our DraftKings promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Cook Out 400. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Martinsville predictions

For NASCAR at Martinsville 2026, McClure is fading Ryan Blaney (+450), saying he barely cracks the top 5 despite being the favorite. Blaney's had resounding success at the track recently, but most of his highlights came at the fall Martinsville race, which is 500 laps rather than this spring 400-lap one. Over his last four fall Martinsville races, he's won twice and finished in the top 3 all four times. However, at the spring event, he has zero top 3s over his last five starts. He's never led at any point over his last three Cook Out 400 races, so there are just too many red flags to back Blaney as the favorite.

Another surprise: Tyler Reddick (+1500) is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Outside of winning four of six races this season, Reddick is coming off back-to-back top 15s at Martinsville for the first time in his career. Reddick sits atop the Cup Series standings, while his teammate, Bubba Wallace, is third in the standings as 23XI Racing has clearly been the best NASCAR team early in the season.

Reddick has led for multiple laps in two of his last three short track races, including the last time he stepped onto Martinsville Speedway in Oct. 2025. While he's yet to win at Martinsville, the same could have been said about Daytona, Atlanta and Darlington, and Reddick proceeded to prevail at all three of those stops this year. Given his start to the season and discernible progression at Martinsville, Reddick is going undervalued per his Cook Out 400 odds. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

New users can claim a special offer by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook. Visit our DraftKings promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 Cook Out 400 picks

McClure is also high on two longshots of at least +5000 who make a run for the top of the leaderboard, including a gargantuan pick at over +20000, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2026 Cook Out 400, and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Martinsville? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR Cook Out 400 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed 11 winners last year, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Martinsville odds, lineup

New to sports betting? Visit our FanDuel promo code review right now to see their latest offers and get started.

See full NASCAR Cook Out 400 picks at SportsLine

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Ryan Blaney +450

William Byron +550

Denny Hamlin +600

Kyle Larson +650

Christopher Bell +800

Chase Elliott +850

Joey Logano +850

Chase Briscoe +1000

Tyler Reddick +1500

Ty Gibbs +2500

Ryan Preece +2500

Bubba Wallace +2700

Austin Cindric +3300

Brad Keselowski +4000

Ross Chastain +5000

Chris Buescher +5500

Josh Berry +7000

Carson Hocevar +8000

Michael McDowell +10000

Daniel Suarez +10000

Austin Dillon +10000

Todd Gilliland +12500

Shane van Gisbergen +17500

Kyle Busch +25000

Erik Jones +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

Connor Zilisch +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Austin Hill +50000

Zane Smith +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cole Custer +50000

AJ Allmendinger +50000

Justin Allgaier +50000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000