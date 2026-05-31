2026 Cracker Barrel 400 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Nashville picks, best bets by advanced model

The Cup Series holds its second night race of the year with the 2026 Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday. The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET at Nashville Superspeedway for a race which has seen different winners in the five years of its existence. Team Penske and Hendrick have notched four of the five NASCAR Nashville victories, perhaps making their drivers ones to back with Cracker Barrel 400 2026 bets and NASCAR DFS strategy. Yet, it's someone who has never prevailed at Nashville Superspeedway who tops the 2026 NASCAR Nashville odds board.
Denny Hamlin, who will start on the pole, is the +390 favorite, while Cup Series points leader, Tyler Reddick, follows at +700. A trio is next in line at +750, including defending race winner, Ryan Blaney, as well as Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. Coming off a win last week, Daniel Suarez is a +5000 longshot to target with 2026 Cracker Barrel 400 picks and in Cracker Barrel 400 DFS pools. Before locking in any NASCAR Nashville predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.
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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.
2026 NASCAR at Nashville predictions
For NASCAR at Nashville 2026, McClure is fading Reddick (+700), saying he barely cracks the top 10 despite being the second-favorite. Reddick's winning ways haven't kept pace since his blistering start as he's winless over his last four starts, following triumphing in five of his first nine races. His career average finish of 15.6 at Nashville is topped by a dozen other drivers, and his team in 23XI Racing has just a single top 5 over its last nine Nashville starters. Additionally, Reddick's raced this track three times on the Xfinity Series -- including his last Xfinity start in 2024 -- and he's never placed better than 14th in any of those starts.
Another surprise: Chase Elliott (+1900) is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Elliott is one of the five drivers to win this race, which came in 2022, and he also has another top 5 at Nashville. The 2020 Cup Series champion is in contention again this year, sitting in fifth place, and outside of Reddick, Elliott is the only other person with multiple wins this year. Also, few drivers have experienced his success on intermediate and large oval tracks like what he'll see on Sunday. Elliott's 13.1 average finish on these circuits is third-best in the sport, including a Texas victory in early May. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Cracker Barrel 400 picks
McClure is also high on three other longshots of over +2000 who make a run for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who it is here.
So who wins the 2026 Cracker Barrel 400, and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Nashville? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 Cracker Barrel 400 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed 11 winners last year, and find out.
2026 NASCAR at Nashville odds, lineup
See full NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 picks at SportsLine
(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)
Denny Hamlin +390
Tyler Reddick +700
Kyle Larson +750
Christopher Bell +750
Ryan Blaney +750
Chase Briscoe +1200
Ty Gibbs +1600
William Byron +1600
Chase Elliott +1900
Carson Hocevar +2000
Joey Logano +2200
Chris Buescher +2500
Bubba Wallace +2500
Alex Bowman +3300
Ross Chastain +3300
Ryan Preece +4000
Austin Cindric +4000
Brad Keselowski +4500
Daniel Suarez +5000
Erik Jones +7500
Corey Heim +7500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Zane Smith +10000
Shane Van Gisbergen +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
AJ Allmendinger +10000
Josh Berry +10000
Austin Hill +12500
Riley Herbst +12500
Michael McDowell +15000
Connor Zilisch +17500
John Hunter Nemechek +20000
Noah Gragson +30000
Cole Custer +30000
Cody Ware +30000
Todd Gilliland +30000
Chad Finchum +30000
Ty Dillon +30000