2026 Cracker Barrel 400 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Nashville picks, best bets by advanced model

The Cup Series holds its second night race of the year with the 2026 Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday. The green flag drops at 7 p.m. ET at Nashville Superspeedway for a race which has seen different winners in the five years of its existence. Team Penske and Hendrick have notched four of the five NASCAR Nashville victories, perhaps making their drivers ones to back with Cracker Barrel 400 2026 bets and NASCAR DFS strategy. Yet, it's someone who has never prevailed at Nashville Superspeedway who tops the 2026 NASCAR Nashville odds board.

Denny Hamlin, who will start on the pole, is the +390 favorite, while Cup Series points leader, Tyler Reddick, follows at +700. A trio is next in line at +750, including defending race winner, Ryan Blaney, as well as Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. Coming off a win last week, Daniel Suarez is a +5000 longshot to target with 2026 Cracker Barrel 400 picks and in Cracker Barrel 400 DFS pools. Before locking in any NASCAR Nashville predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Nashville predictions

For NASCAR at Nashville 2026, McClure is fading Reddick (+700), saying he barely cracks the top 10 despite being the second-favorite. Reddick's winning ways haven't kept pace since his blistering start as he's winless over his last four starts, following triumphing in five of his first nine races. His career average finish of 15.6 at Nashville is topped by a dozen other drivers, and his team in 23XI Racing has just a single top 5 over its last nine Nashville starters. Additionally, Reddick's raced this track three times on the Xfinity Series -- including his last Xfinity start in 2024 -- and he's never placed better than 14th in any of those starts.

Another surprise: Chase Elliott (+1900) is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Elliott is one of the five drivers to win this race, which came in 2022, and he also has another top 5 at Nashville. The 2020 Cup Series champion is in contention again this year, sitting in fifth place, and outside of Reddick, Elliott is the only other person with multiple wins this year. Also, few drivers have experienced his success on intermediate and large oval tracks like what he'll see on Sunday. Elliott's 13.1 average finish on these circuits is third-best in the sport, including a Texas victory in early May. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Cracker Barrel 400 picks

McClure is also high on three other longshots of over +2000 who make a run for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2026 Cracker Barrel 400, and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Nashville? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 Cracker Barrel 400 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed 11 winners last year, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Nashville odds, lineup

See full NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 picks at SportsLine

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Denny Hamlin +390

Tyler Reddick +700

Kyle Larson +750

Christopher Bell +750

Ryan Blaney +750

Chase Briscoe +1200

Ty Gibbs +1600

William Byron +1600

Chase Elliott +1900

Carson Hocevar +2000

Joey Logano +2200

Chris Buescher +2500

Bubba Wallace +2500

Alex Bowman +3300

Ross Chastain +3300

Ryan Preece +4000

Austin Cindric +4000

Brad Keselowski +4500

Daniel Suarez +5000

Erik Jones +7500

Corey Heim +7500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

Zane Smith +10000

Shane Van Gisbergen +10000

Austin Dillon +10000

AJ Allmendinger +10000

Josh Berry +10000

Austin Hill +12500

Riley Herbst +12500

Michael McDowell +15000

Connor Zilisch +17500

John Hunter Nemechek +20000

Noah Gragson +30000

Cole Custer +30000

Cody Ware +30000

Todd Gilliland +30000

Chad Finchum +30000

Ty Dillon +30000