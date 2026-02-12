untitled-design-2026-02-12t150722-155.png
The Daytona 500 is almost here. On Thursday night, the drivers compete in the Duels to determine the starting order for the Great American race.

The single-car qualifying took place on Wednesday night. In single-car qualifying, each driver ran a timed lap around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The top 10 drivers advanced to Round 2 to compete for the pole position, racing another timed lap. The two fastest drivers in that round will be in the front row for the Daytona 500.

Kyle Busch finished first and won his first Daytona 500 pole. Last year's pole-sitter Chase Briscoe finished with the second-best time, putting him right behind Busch in the lineup.

Corey Heim and Justin Allgaier secured spots in the 2026 Daytona 500 field and the final two spots will be set in the Duel qualifying races.

The single-car qualifying also set the lineup for each Duel qualifying race. Drivers that placed in odd number positions (third, fifth, etc.) raced in Duel 1. Drivers who placed in even number finishes (fourth, sixth, etc.) raced in Duel 2.

The Duels are 60-lap, 150-mile qualifying races that set the third to 40th positions in Sunday's race. Duel 1's finishing order determines the inside rows and Duel 2's finishing order determines the outside row for the Daytona 500.

Points are awarded to the top 10 finishers in each Duel and will count towards the regular season. First place of each Duel race will get 10 points, second will get nine points, etc.

How to watch the Daytona 500 Duels

Date: Thursday, Feb. 12
Duel 1 time: 7 p.m. ET | Duel 2 time: 8:45 p.m. ET (approx.)
Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona, Florida
TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo

Duel 1 lineup

PositionDriverCar
1Kyle BuschNo. 8 Chevrolet
2Ryan PreeceNo. 60 Ford
3Corey HeimNo. 67 Toyota
4Alex BowmanNo. 48 Chevrolet
5Chris BuescherNo. 17 Ford
6Joey LoganoNo. 22 Ford
7Austin DillonNo. 3 Chevrolet
8Corey LaJoieNo. 99 Ford
9John Hunter NemechekNo. 42 Toyota
10Brad KeselowskiNo. 6 Ford
11Ryan BlaneyNo. 12 Ford
12William ByronNo. 24 Chevrolet
13Cole CusterNo. 41 Chevrolet
14Cody WareNo. 51 Chevrolet
15Jimmie JohnsonNo. 84 Toyota
16Bubba WallaceNo. 23 Toyota
17AJ AllmendingerNo. 16 Chevrolet
18Ross ChastainNo. 1 Chevrolet
19Shane van GisbergenNo. 97 Chevrolet
20Daniel SuarezNo. 7 Chevrolet
21Chandler SmithNo. 36 Ford
22Casey MearsNo. 66 Ford
23Noah GragsonNo. 4 Ford

Duel 2 lineup

PositionDriverCar
1Chase BriscoeNo. 19 Toyota
2Denny HamlinNo. 11 Toyota
3Kyle LarsonNo. 5 Chevrolet
4Chase ElliottNo. 9 Chevrolet
5Ty GibbsNo. 54 Toyota
6Christopher BellNo. 20 Toyota
7Justin AllgaierNo. 40 Chevrolet
8Austin CindricNo. 2 Ford
9Zane SmithNo. 38 Ford
10Michael McDowellNo. 71 Chevrolet
11Connor ZilischNo. 88 Chevrolet
12Erik JonesNo. 43 Toyota
13Josh BerryNo. 21 Ford
14Carson HocevarNo. 77 Chevrolet
15Riley HerbstNo. 35 Toyota
16Todd GillilandNo. 34 Ford
17Anthony AlfredoNo. 62 Chevrolet
18Ty DillonNo. 10 Chevrolet
19Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 47 Chevrolet
20Tyler ReddickNo. 45 Toyota
21BJ McLeodNo. 78 Chevrolet
22J.J. YeleyNo. 44 Chevrolet

Duel 1 results

Duel 2 results

Daytona 500 order

