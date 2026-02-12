2026 Daytona 500: Where to watch Duel races, date, time, TV channel and lineup, pole position results
The starting positions for Sunday's race will be determined Thursday night
The Daytona 500 is almost here. On Thursday night, the drivers compete in the Duels to determine the starting order for the Great American race.
The single-car qualifying took place on Wednesday night. In single-car qualifying, each driver ran a timed lap around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The top 10 drivers advanced to Round 2 to compete for the pole position, racing another timed lap. The two fastest drivers in that round will be in the front row for the Daytona 500.
Kyle Busch finished first and won his first Daytona 500 pole. Last year's pole-sitter Chase Briscoe finished with the second-best time, putting him right behind Busch in the lineup.
Corey Heim and Justin Allgaier secured spots in the 2026 Daytona 500 field and the final two spots will be set in the Duel qualifying races.
The single-car qualifying also set the lineup for each Duel qualifying race. Drivers that placed in odd number positions (third, fifth, etc.) raced in Duel 1. Drivers who placed in even number finishes (fourth, sixth, etc.) raced in Duel 2.
The Duels are 60-lap, 150-mile qualifying races that set the third to 40th positions in Sunday's race. Duel 1's finishing order determines the inside rows and Duel 2's finishing order determines the outside row for the Daytona 500.
Points are awarded to the top 10 finishers in each Duel and will count towards the regular season. First place of each Duel race will get 10 points, second will get nine points, etc.
How to watch the Daytona 500 Duels
Date: Thursday, Feb. 12
Duel 1 time: 7 p.m. ET | Duel 2 time: 8:45 p.m. ET (approx.)
Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona, Florida
TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
Duel 1 lineup
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|1
|Kyle Busch
|No. 8 Chevrolet
|2
|Ryan Preece
|No. 60 Ford
|3
|Corey Heim
|No. 67 Toyota
|4
|Alex Bowman
|No. 48 Chevrolet
|5
|Chris Buescher
|No. 17 Ford
|6
|Joey Logano
|No. 22 Ford
|7
|Austin Dillon
|No. 3 Chevrolet
|8
|Corey LaJoie
|No. 99 Ford
|9
|John Hunter Nemechek
|No. 42 Toyota
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|No. 6 Ford
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|No. 12 Ford
|12
|William Byron
|No. 24 Chevrolet
|13
|Cole Custer
|No. 41 Chevrolet
|14
|Cody Ware
|No. 51 Chevrolet
|15
|Jimmie Johnson
|No. 84 Toyota
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|No. 23 Toyota
|17
|AJ Allmendinger
|No. 16 Chevrolet
|18
|Ross Chastain
|No. 1 Chevrolet
|19
|Shane van Gisbergen
|No. 97 Chevrolet
|20
|Daniel Suarez
|No. 7 Chevrolet
|21
|Chandler Smith
|No. 36 Ford
|22
|Casey Mears
|No. 66 Ford
|23
|Noah Gragson
|No. 4 Ford
Duel 2 lineup
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|No. 19 Toyota
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|No. 11 Toyota
|3
|Kyle Larson
|No. 5 Chevrolet
|4
|Chase Elliott
|No. 9 Chevrolet
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|No. 54 Toyota
|6
|Christopher Bell
|No. 20 Toyota
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|No. 40 Chevrolet
|8
|Austin Cindric
|No. 2 Ford
|9
|Zane Smith
|No. 38 Ford
|10
|Michael McDowell
|No. 71 Chevrolet
|11
|Connor Zilisch
|No. 88 Chevrolet
|12
|Erik Jones
|No. 43 Toyota
|13
|Josh Berry
|No. 21 Ford
|14
|Carson Hocevar
|No. 77 Chevrolet
|15
|Riley Herbst
|No. 35 Toyota
|16
|Todd Gilliland
|No. 34 Ford
|17
|Anthony Alfredo
|No. 62 Chevrolet
|18
|Ty Dillon
|No. 10 Chevrolet
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|No. 47 Chevrolet
|20
|Tyler Reddick
|No. 45 Toyota
|21
|BJ McLeod
|No. 78 Chevrolet
|22
|J.J. Yeley
|No. 44 Chevrolet
Duel 1 results
(Check back later for results)
Duel 2 results
(Check back later for results)
Daytona 500 order
(Check back later for results)