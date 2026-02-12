The Daytona 500 is almost here. On Thursday night, the drivers compete in the Duels to determine the starting order for the Great American race.

The single-car qualifying took place on Wednesday night. In single-car qualifying, each driver ran a timed lap around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The top 10 drivers advanced to Round 2 to compete for the pole position, racing another timed lap. The two fastest drivers in that round will be in the front row for the Daytona 500.

Kyle Busch finished first and won his first Daytona 500 pole. Last year's pole-sitter Chase Briscoe finished with the second-best time, putting him right behind Busch in the lineup.

Corey Heim and Justin Allgaier secured spots in the 2026 Daytona 500 field and the final two spots will be set in the Duel qualifying races.

The single-car qualifying also set the lineup for each Duel qualifying race. Drivers that placed in odd number positions (third, fifth, etc.) raced in Duel 1. Drivers who placed in even number finishes (fourth, sixth, etc.) raced in Duel 2.

The Duels are 60-lap, 150-mile qualifying races that set the third to 40th positions in Sunday's race. Duel 1's finishing order determines the inside rows and Duel 2's finishing order determines the outside row for the Daytona 500.

Points are awarded to the top 10 finishers in each Duel and will count towards the regular season. First place of each Duel race will get 10 points, second will get nine points, etc.

How to watch the Daytona 500 Duels

Date: Thursday, Feb. 12

Duel 1 time: 7 p.m. ET | Duel 2 time: 8:45 p.m. ET (approx.)

Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona, Florida

TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Duel 1 lineup

Position Driver Car 1 Kyle Busch No. 8 Chevrolet 2 Ryan Preece No. 60 Ford 3 Corey Heim No. 67 Toyota 4 Alex Bowman No. 48 Chevrolet 5 Chris Buescher No. 17 Ford 6 Joey Logano No. 22 Ford 7 Austin Dillon No. 3 Chevrolet 8 Corey LaJoie No. 99 Ford 9 John Hunter Nemechek No. 42 Toyota 10 Brad Keselowski No. 6 Ford 11 Ryan Blaney No. 12 Ford 12 William Byron No. 24 Chevrolet 13 Cole Custer No. 41 Chevrolet 14 Cody Ware No. 51 Chevrolet 15 Jimmie Johnson No. 84 Toyota 16 Bubba Wallace No. 23 Toyota 17 AJ Allmendinger No. 16 Chevrolet 18 Ross Chastain No. 1 Chevrolet 19 Shane van Gisbergen No. 97 Chevrolet 20 Daniel Suarez No. 7 Chevrolet 21 Chandler Smith No. 36 Ford 22 Casey Mears No. 66 Ford 23 Noah Gragson No. 4 Ford

Duel 2 lineup

Position Driver Car 1 Chase Briscoe No. 19 Toyota 2 Denny Hamlin No. 11 Toyota 3 Kyle Larson No. 5 Chevrolet 4 Chase Elliott No. 9 Chevrolet 5 Ty Gibbs No. 54 Toyota 6 Christopher Bell No. 20 Toyota 7 Justin Allgaier No. 40 Chevrolet 8 Austin Cindric No. 2 Ford 9 Zane Smith No. 38 Ford 10 Michael McDowell No. 71 Chevrolet 11 Connor Zilisch No. 88 Chevrolet 12 Erik Jones No. 43 Toyota 13 Josh Berry No. 21 Ford 14 Carson Hocevar No. 77 Chevrolet 15 Riley Herbst No. 35 Toyota 16 Todd Gilliland No. 34 Ford 17 Anthony Alfredo No. 62 Chevrolet 18 Ty Dillon No. 10 Chevrolet 19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 47 Chevrolet 20 Tyler Reddick No. 45 Toyota 21 BJ McLeod No. 78 Chevrolet 22 J.J. Yeley No. 44 Chevrolet

Duel 1 results

(Check back later for results)

Duel 2 results

(Check back later for results)

Daytona 500 order

(Check back later for results)