2026 Daytona 500: Live updates, results, highlights, lineup, start time for NASCAR's biggest race

The "Great American Race" takes place this Sunday, as the 2026 NASCAR season begins with the Daytona 500. The start time for this race was moved up from 2:30 p.m. ET to 1:30 p.m. ET due to the threat of weather later in the day, as NASCAR hopes to get in all 200 laps before drivers start seeing rain drops on their windshields.

The 68th running of the Daytona 500 has the opportunity to be a historical one, as William Byron is looking to become the first driver to ever win three straight Daytona 500s. Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Sterling Marlin and Denny Hamlin all won two Daytona 500s in a row, but no one has ever made it three. Then there's the club of elite drivers that have never won the Daytona 500, such as Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch. Busch leads all winless drivers in laps led with 342, and he starts on the pole today.

Are you ready for another NASCAR season? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down the action as it happens.

Where to watch the Daytona 500