2026 Daytona 500: Live updates, results, highlights, lineup, start time for NASCAR's biggest race
Can William Byron become the first driver to ever three-peat at the Daytona 500?
The "Great American Race" takes place this Sunday, as the 2026 NASCAR season begins with the Daytona 500. The start time for this race was moved up from 2:30 p.m. ET to 1:30 p.m. ET due to the threat of weather later in the day, as NASCAR hopes to get in all 200 laps before drivers start seeing rain drops on their windshields.
The 68th running of the Daytona 500 has the opportunity to be a historical one, as William Byron is looking to become the first driver to ever win three straight Daytona 500s. Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Sterling Marlin and Denny Hamlin all won two Daytona 500s in a row, but no one has ever made it three. Then there's the club of elite drivers that have never won the Daytona 500, such as Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch. Busch leads all winless drivers in laps led with 342, and he starts on the pole today.
Are you ready for another NASCAR season? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down the action as it happens.
Where to watch the Daytona 500
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 15 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
- Radio: MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Stage 2 final results
1. 23 Bubba Wallace
2. 12 Blaney
3. 8 Busch
4. 42 Nemechek
5. 35 Herbst
6. 17 Buescher
7. 45 Reddick
8. 22 Logano
9. 67 Heim
10. 7 Suarez
Denny Hamlin's car appears to be OK
It looked like Hamlin's day could have been over after that incident with Justin Allgaier at the front, but his car is apparenlty OK. Very lucky to not be hit by someone else during that bloodbath.
Bubba Wallace wins Stage 2, has had fantastic day
Bubba Wallace clinches the second stage under caution. He's actually had a very good day when you consider that he's avoided two accidents. That's the kind of luck you need if you want to win this race.
THE BIG ONE
Massive crash after what I think was a bad block from Justin Allgaier while running in first. I believe 17 cars involved.
Shane van Gisbergen is your leader at the halfway point
Who would have thought that Shane van Gisbergen would be leading the Daytona 500 100 laps in? The road-course ace is showing what he can do on a speedway! Keep an eye on Kyle Busch, who is back up in front. He's never won the Daytona 500, but his 63 wins are the most by any active driver.
NASCAR radar update
Nine cars involved in Lap 85 wreck
What you saw from the first angle was Cody Ware getting sent around, but I would put this on the 19-year-old Connor Zilisch. He got uncomfortable up front, which resulted in a chain reaction.
Cody Ware a great example of how insane the Daytona 500 can be
Cody Ware's No. 51 car got the free pass at the conclusion of the first stage. Moments later, he's racing for the LEAD.
It's pretty incredible the amount of lead changes we've already witnessed today. All three manufacturers have also had their turns at leading the pack.
Stage 1 belongs to Zane Smith
This Daytona 500 has already been fascinating, as Stage 1 was won by Zane Smith. It's his first career stage win.
A couple of highlights from the first stage: William Byron bounced back after being involved in the Lap 5 crash, but did hit the wall late in the stage. Curious if there was any damage to the right side.
Kyle Busch waited longer to pit than anyone. The pole sitter ran as high as first and as low as 23.
