The NASCAR season officially takes the green flag on Sunday with the 2026 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. William Byron enters as the two-time defending Daytona 500 champion, while Kyle Larson will begin his defense of the NASCAR season championship. Joey Logano, who will start in third now that the field for 'The Great American Race' iis set, is the favorite at +1000 in the latest 2026 Daytona 500 odds, with Ryan Blaney right behind at +1100.

Other favorites include pole sitter Kyle Busch at +1300 and Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric at +1400. Larson, who is the +500 favorite to defend his NASCAR season-long title, is +2000 in the latest NASCAR at Daytona odds this week. The 200-lap race from the 2.5-mile asphalt track is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Daytona 500 picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR Daytona 500 predictions

For the 2026 NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, McClure is fading Logano, who is the +1000 favorite. The model says he doesn't even crack the top 5, making him a driver to avoid at this price. Logano hasn't finished higher than fifth at Daytona since 2023, and he ranks 15th among active drivers in average finish position at this track, making him a driver to avoid at this price.

Another surprise: The model is high on Kyle Larson, who is a +2000 longshot. Larson will start on Row 4 in the eighth position overall, next to No. 7 Austin Dillon. Larson historically hasn't been great at Daytona, but with a NASCAR title and three wins last year, he's a strong value at these longer odds. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Daytona 500 picks

McClure is also high on two NASCAR Daytona 500 longshots of +2000 or higher, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2026 Daytona 500 and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR Daytona 500 picks and best bets from a NASCAR insider, and find out.

2026 NASCAR Daytona 500 odds, lineup

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Joey Logano +1000

Ryan Blaney +1100

Kyle Busch +1300

Chase Elliott +1400

Austin Cindric +1400

Denny Hamlin +1500

William Byron +1600

Chase Briscoe +1800

Kyle Larson +2000

Christopher Bell +2000

Bubba Wallace +2000

Brad Keselowski +2000

Chris Buescher +2000

Tyler Reddick +2200

Ryan Preece +2200

Alex Bowman +2700

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2700

Carson Hocevar +2700

Erik Jones +3000

Ross Chastain +3300

Connor Zilisch +3300

Ty Gibbs +3500

Daniel Suarez +4000

Todd Gilliland +4500

Michael McDowell +4500

Josh Berry +5000

John Hunter Nemechek +5000

Justin Allgaier +5000

Jimmie Johnson +5500

Noah Gragson +6000

AJ Allmendinger +6000

Ty Dillon +6000

Cole Custer +6000

Austin Dillon +7000

Shane Van Gisbergen +7000

Corey Heim +7000

Riley Herbst +7500

Zane Smith +8000

Cody Ware +12500

BJ McLeod +17500

Casey Mears +17500