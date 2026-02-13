2026 Daytona 500: Where to watch, start time, location, TV channel and streaming for 'Great American Race'
William Byron is trying to become the first driver to ever three-peat at the Daytona 500
The NASCAR Cup Series begins its 2026 season on Sunday, Feb. 15 with the 68th running of the Daytona 500. The "Great American Race" will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, Fox One, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
The drivers will race 200 laps around a 2.5-mile track, all hoping to be the one to hoist the Harley J. Earl Trophy in Victory Lane. The Daytona 500 has opened the NASCAR season every February since 1982.
The NASCAR website says it is "considered the most prestigious and important race in NASCAR."
William Byron won last year's Daytona 500, marking his second victory in as many years. He is one of two active drivers with multiple victories in the race, alongside Denny Hamlin who has taken three checkered flags in the event. With a win, Byron would become the first driver to ever win the Daytona 500 back-to-back-to-back.
Richard Petty is the all-time Daytona 500 win leader with seven and Cale Yarborough has four. Hamlin has a chance to tie for second-best all time and he's high in the conversation for drivers who could take the win. Ryan Blaney, who is after his first Daytona 500 win, and Joey Logano, who hasn't won it since 2015, are also two drivers to watch on Sunday. Last year's champ, Byron, clearly can not be ruled out either.
Singer Miranda Lambert will perform ahead of the action and actor Kurt Russell will lead the field to the green flag.
This year's race marks the 25th anniversary of the death of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., who died in a crash on the last lap in 2001. He has one Daytona 500 win, but he still holds the all-time record for total victories at Daytona International Speedway with 34.
Where to watch the Daytona 500
Date: Sunday, Feb. 15 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida
TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free) | Radio: MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Daytona 500 starting lineup
1. Kyle Busch
2. Chase Briscoe
3. Joey Logano
4. Chase Elliott
5. Ryan Blaney
6. Carson Hocevar
7. Austin Dillon
8. Kyle Larson
9. Brad Keselowski
10. Michael McDowell
11. John Hunter Nemechek
12. Christopher Bell
13. Shane van Gisbergen
14. Josh Berry
15. Daniel Suarez
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
17. Casey Mears
18. Todd Gilliland
19. Ryan Preece
20. Ty Gibbs
21. Alex Bowman
22. Denny Hamlin
23. Cole Custer
24. Erik Jones
25. Noah Gragson
26. Tyler Reddick
27. Bubba Wallace
28. Riley Herbst
29. Corey Heim
30. Zane Smith
31. Jimmie Johnson
32. Connor Zilisch
33. Cody Ware
34. Ty Dillon
35. AJ Allmendinger
36. Austin Cindric
37. Ross Chastain
38. Anthony Alfredo
39. William Byron
40. Justin Allgaier
41. Chris Buescher