The NASCAR Cup Series begins its 2026 season on Sunday, Feb. 15 with the 68th running of the Daytona 500. The "Great American Race" will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, Fox One, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The drivers will race 200 laps around a 2.5-mile track, all hoping to be the one to hoist the Harley J. Earl Trophy in Victory Lane. The Daytona 500 has opened the NASCAR season every February since 1982.

The NASCAR website says it is "considered the most prestigious and important race in NASCAR."

William Byron won last year's Daytona 500, marking his second victory in as many years. He is one of two active drivers with multiple victories in the race, alongside Denny Hamlin who has taken three checkered flags in the event. With a win, Byron would become the first driver to ever win the Daytona 500 back-to-back-to-back.

Richard Petty is the all-time Daytona 500 win leader with seven and Cale Yarborough has four. Hamlin has a chance to tie for second-best all time and he's high in the conversation for drivers who could take the win. Ryan Blaney, who is after his first Daytona 500 win, and Joey Logano, who hasn't won it since 2015, are also two drivers to watch on Sunday. Last year's champ, Byron, clearly can not be ruled out either.

Singer Miranda Lambert will perform ahead of the action and actor Kurt Russell will lead the field to the green flag.

This year's race marks the 25th anniversary of the death of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., who died in a crash on the last lap in 2001. He has one Daytona 500 win, but he still holds the all-time record for total victories at Daytona International Speedway with 34.

Where to watch the Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, Feb. 15 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Florida

TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free) | Radio: MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Daytona 500 starting lineup

1. Kyle Busch

2. Chase Briscoe

3. Joey Logano

4. Chase Elliott

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Carson Hocevar

7. Austin Dillon

8. Kyle Larson

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Michael McDowell

11. John Hunter Nemechek

12. Christopher Bell

13. Shane van Gisbergen

14. Josh Berry

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

17. Casey Mears

18. Todd Gilliland

19. Ryan Preece

20. Ty Gibbs

21. Alex Bowman

22. Denny Hamlin

23. Cole Custer

24. Erik Jones

25. Noah Gragson

26. Tyler Reddick

27. Bubba Wallace

28. Riley Herbst

29. Corey Heim

30. Zane Smith

31. Jimmie Johnson

32. Connor Zilisch

33. Cody Ware

34. Ty Dillon

35. AJ Allmendinger

36. Austin Cindric

37. Ross Chastain

38. Anthony Alfredo

39. William Byron

40. Justin Allgaier

41. Chris Buescher