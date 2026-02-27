Tyler Reddick reigns supreme in the Cup Series after winning the first two races as NASCAR makes its first trip to a road course on Sunday. The 2026 DuraMAX Grand Prix takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET from Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. NASCAR at COTA has seen five different winners across its five runnings, with Christopher Bell the defending champion. Reddick is one of those winners (2023), and given his hot start, he could be highly sought after with 2026 NASCAR at COTA picks.

It's road course specialist, Shane van Gisbergen, who is the +115 favorite in the latest DuraMAX Grand Prix odds, with Cup Series rookie Connor Zilisch close behind at +380. Others to consider with 2026 NASCAR at COTA bets include Bell (+1100) and 2024 winner William Byron (+1200), while Reddick is at +1600 as he attempts to win the first three races of the season. Before making any 2026 DuraMAX Grand Prix picks or NASCAR at COTA predictions, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2026 NASCAR at COTA predictions

For NASCAR at Austin 2026, McClure is fading Bell, the defending champion and one of the favorites at +1100, saying he barely cracks the top 5. Despite his victory, Bell's average finish at Austin is 15, and you can find nine other drivers with an equal or better average finish at COTA. He's also not off to the best start in the 2026 Cup Series as 27 drivers have at least one top-20 finish through two races but not Bell. He placed 35th at Daytona, 21st at Atlanta, and dating back to last season, Bell doesn't have a top 5 in five straight starts.

Another surprise: Chris Buescher (+2700) is projected to finish near the top of the leaderboard despite his longer odds. Buescher has four top 15s across his five COTA starts, including notching top 10s in each of his last three appearances. Only four drivers have a better average finish in Austin than Buescher's 7.7 since 2023, as he's emerged as one of the top drivers on road/street courses. Each of his last 22 starts on these types of tracks have resulted in top 20s, with 17 of those being top 10 finishes. He enters this week in the top 10 of the 2026 Cup Series standings, so he pairs his Austin and road course success with a strong start to the year. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 DuraMAX Grand Prix picks

2026 NASCAR DuraMAX Grand Prix odds, lineup

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Shane Van Gisbergen +115

Connor Zilisch +380

Christopher Bell +1100

William Byron +1200

Tyler Reddick +1600

Chase Elliott +2000

Chase Briscoe +2200

Kyle Larson +2200

Ross Chastain +2700

Alex Bowman +2700

Chris Buescher +2700

AJ Allmendinger +2700

Michael McDowell +3000

Ty Gibbs +3500

Kyle Busch +3500

Ryan Blaney +4500

Bubba Wallace +5000

Daniel Suarez +5500

Austin Cindric +6000

Ryan Preece +6000

Carson Hocevar +7500

Joey Logano +7500

Denny Hamlin +8000

Todd Gilliland +20000

Zane Smith +30000

Brad Keselowski +30000

Austin Dillon +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Jesse Love +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Josh Berry +50000

Erik Jones +50000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000