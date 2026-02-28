Tyler Reddick is on a roll as he looks to win his third race in a row as NASCAR turns its focus to the 2026 DuraMax Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Reddick led 53 laps last week at the Autotrader 400 as he nosed out Chase Briscoe for the win. Reddick now has 10 career wins and 94 top-10 finishes. Shane Van Gisbergen is the race favorite at +115 (risk $100 to win $115) at FanDuel.

Among the other favorites are Connor Zilisch (+380), Christopher Bell (+1100), William Byron (+1200), Reddick (+1600) and Chase Elliott (+2000). Bell won last year's race, the second of three in a row. He finished the season with four wins overall. Sunday's race is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Before entering any 2026 DuraMax Texas Grand Prix props or NASCAR parlay picks, be sure to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past four-plus years, their followers are up more than $28,000 on $100 NASCAR betting plays. In 2024, they nailed seven outright winners in the Cup Series, returning nearly seven units for a 25.7% ROI.

They predicted Daniel Suarez's victory in Atlanta at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They also nailed Ross Chastain as a +3000 longshot in the Hollywood Casino 400. Overall, they were up 47.18 units across all racing articles last season. In 2025, they correctly called William Byron (+2300) in the Daytona 500 and Kyle Larson (+450) in the AdventHealth 400. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco on betting apps and sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2026 DuraMax Texas Grand Prix race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR Cup DuraMax Texas Grand Prix prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Chase Elliott to beat William Byron, a prop that returns +155. "We project Elliott at 7.5 and Byron at 5.1 overall," Bobbitt told SportsLine. "On paper, that favors Byron. The price is what changes the equation. Both drivers recorded four Top-10 finishes on road courses in 2025 and averaged 2.2 fastest laps per event. Elliott actually posted the stronger average finish at 10.0 compared to Byron's 12.3, and the gap in raw pace metrics between the two is minimal.

"This matchup is far closer than the +155 implies. When the statistical separation is thin and the market stretches the number this far, we are obligated to take a position. We are not betting certainty here. We are betting that this is closer to a coin flip than the price suggests." See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 DuraMax Texas Grand Prix NASCAR picks

2026 DuraMax Texas Grand Prix odds, field

Shane Van Gisbergen +115

Connor Zilisch +380

Christopher Bell +1100

William Byron +1200

Tyler Reddick +1600

Chase Elliott +2000

Chase Briscoe +2200

Kyle Larson +2200

Ross Chastain +2700

Alex Bowman +2700

Chris Buescher +2700

AJ Allmendinger +2700

Michael McDowell +3000

Ty Gibbs +3500

Kyle Busch +3500

Ryan Blaney +4500

Bubba Wallace +5000

Daniel Suarez +5500

Austin Cindric +6000

Ryan Preece +6000

Carson Hocevar +7500

Joey Logano +7500

Denny Hamlin +8000

Todd Gilliland +20000

Zane Smith +30000

Brad Keselowski +30000

Austin Dillon +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Jesse Love +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Josh Berry +50000

Erik Jones +50000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000