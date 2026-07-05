2026 eero 400 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Chicago picks, best bets from proven model

The Cup Series makes its first visit to Chicagoland Speedway since 2019 as the eero 400 2026 takes place on Sunday. It's the second race of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, and the green flag for 2026 NASCAR at Chicago drops at 6 p.m. ET. Just three active drivers have prevailed at this track in two-time winner Brad Keselowski, plus Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman, who have one win apiece. Others like Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Shane van Gisbergen, who won last week, will make their track debuts at the 2026 eero 400.
Despite that, Reddick is the second-favorite at +430, trailing only Hamlin (+380), per the latest NASCAR Chicago 2026 odds. Kyle Larson is priced at +600 as he searches for his first checkered flag of the season. As the last winner at Chicagoland, Bowman carries interest within eero 400 DFS picks but is a +4000 NASCAR longshot. Hamlin is on the pole for the sixth time this season, including the All-Star Race, and he's also the +340 favorite to win the In-Season Challenge. Before locking in any NASCAR Chicago predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.
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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono last month. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR eero 400. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.
2026 NASCAR at Chicago predictions
For NASCAR at Chicago 2026, McClure is fading Denny Hamlin (+380), saying despite him being the favorite, simulations have Hamlin barely even cracking the top 5. After three straight victories, Hamlin has regressed in his last two starts, placing 14th in San Diego and then 26th last week at Sonoma. While he did win at Chicagoland in 2015, even with that victory, Hamlin has twice as many finishes 15th or worse (six) at this track than top 5s (three). While he's a contender this week, he's being overvalued at sportsbooks, making him one to avoid with NASCAR Chicago bets.
Another surprise: The model is high on Ty Gibbs (+1500), who is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Gibbs is coming off a successful race at Sonoma, notching a pair of stage wins and finishing third in the main race. That was his seventh top 5 of the year, which ranks fourth in NASCAR, while his 11 top 10s are topped by just two other drivers. Gibbs is finally realizing his full potential in his fourth year as a full-timer on the Cup Series as he sits fourth in the standings after never placing better than 15th previously. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 eero 400 picks
McClure is also high on two other longshots of at least +1800 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, including an enormous longshot of around +4000, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.
So who wins the 2026 eero 400, and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Chicago? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 eero 400 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins last month, and find out.
2026 NASCAR at Chicago odds, lineup
See full NASCAR eero 400 picks at SportsLine
(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)
Denny Hamlin +380
Tyler Reddick +430
Kyle Larson +600
Christopher Bell +900
Chase Elliott +1000
Ryan Blaney +1200
Chase Briscoe +1400
Ty Gibbs +1500
William Byron +1800
Chris Buescher +1800
Bubba Wallace +2000
Carson Hocevar +2000
Daniel Suarez +3000
Brad Keselowski +3000
Alex Bowman +4000
Joey Logano +4000
Austin Cindric +5000
Corey Heim +6000
Erik Jones +6000
Ryan Preece +8000
Ross Chastain +10000
Shane Van Gisbergen +10000
Zane Smith +10000
Riley Herbst +17500
Michael McDowell +25000
Connor Zilisch +25000
Austin Dillon +25000
John Hunter Nemechek +30000
Austin Hill +40000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000
Cole Custer +50000
JJ Yeley +50000
Todd Gilliland +50000
AJ Allmendinger +50000
Cody Ware +50000
Ty Dillon +50000
Josh Berry +50000
Josh Bilicki +50000
Noah Gragson +50000