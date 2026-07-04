2026 eero 400 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Chicago picks, best bets from advanced model

The Cup Series makes its first visit to Chicagoland Speedway since 2019 as the eero 400 2026 takes place on Sunday. It's the second race of the NASCAR In-Season Challenge, and the green flag for 2026 NASCAR at Chicago drops at 6 p.m. ET. Just three active drivers have prevailed at this track in two-time winner Brad Keselowski, plus Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman, who have one win apiece. Others like Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Shane van Gisbergen, who won last week, will make their track debuts at the 2026 eero 400.

Despite that, Reddick is the second-favorite at +430, trailing only Hamlin (+380), per the latest NASCAR Chicago 2026 odds. Kyle Larson is priced at +600 as he searches for his first checkered flag of the season. As the last winner at Chicagoland, Bowman carries interest within eero 400 DFS picks but is a +4000 NASCAR longshot. Before locking in any NASCAR Chicago predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 30 winners since 2021 and nailed Denny Hamlin's back-to-back wins at Michigan and Pocono last month. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR eero 400. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Chicago predictions

For NASCAR at Chicago 2026, McClure is fading Denny Hamlin (+380), saying despite him being the favorite, simulations have Hamlin barely even cracking the top 5. After three straight victories, Hamlin has regressed in his last two starts, placing 14th in San Diego and then 26th last week at Sonoma. While he did win at Chicagoland in 2015, even with that victory, Hamlin has twice as many finishes 15th or worse (six) at this track than top 5s (three). While he's a contender this week, he's being overvalued at sportsbooks, making him one to avoid with NASCAR Chicago bets.

Another surprise: The model is high on Ty Gibbs (+1500), who is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Gibbs is coming off a successful race at Sonoma, notching a pair of stage wins and finishing third in the main race. That was his seventh top 5 of the year, which ranks fourth in NASCAR, while his 11 top 10s are topped by just two other drivers. Gibbs is finally realizing his full potential in his fourth year as a full-timer on the Cup Series as he sits fourth in the standings after never placing better than 15th previously. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 eero 400 picks

McClure is also high on two other longshots of at least +1800 who make runs for the top of the leaderboard, including an enormous longshot of around +4000, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who they are here.

So who wins the 2026 eero 400, and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Chicago? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 eero 400 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed back-to-back Denny Hamlin wins last month, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Chicago odds, lineup

See full NASCAR eero 400 picks at SportsLine

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)



Denny Hamlin +380

Tyler Reddick +430

Kyle Larson +600

Christopher Bell +900

Chase Elliott +1000

Ryan Blaney +1200

Chase Briscoe +1400

Ty Gibbs +1500

William Byron +1800

Chris Buescher +1800

Bubba Wallace +2000

Carson Hocevar +2000

Daniel Suarez +3000

Brad Keselowski +3000

Alex Bowman +4000

Joey Logano +4000

Austin Cindric +5000

Corey Heim +6000

Erik Jones +6000

Ryan Preece +8000

Ross Chastain +10000

Shane Van Gisbergen +10000

Zane Smith +10000

Riley Herbst +17500

Michael McDowell +25000

Connor Zilisch +25000

Austin Dillon +25000

John Hunter Nemechek +30000

Austin Hill +40000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000

Cole Custer +50000

JJ Yeley +50000

Todd Gilliland +50000

AJ Allmendinger +50000

Cody Ware +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Josh Berry +50000

Josh Bilicki +50000

Noah Gragson +50000