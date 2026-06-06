2026 FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Michigan picks, best bets from advanced model

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway for the 2026 FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday. The NASCAR at Michigan 2026 green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET, with Denny Hamlin riding high. Not only did he win in Nashville last week, but Hamlin also collected a NASCAR Michigan victory last year. However, there is one person ahead of him in the Cup Series standings in Tyler Reddick, and the 23XI Racing driver enters 2026 NASCAR at Michigan as a winner at this track as well.

Thus, it's unsurprising that those two names top the FireKeepers Casino 400 2026 odds board and are highly coveted with NASCAR DFS picks. Hamlin is the +380 favorite, with both Reddick and Christopher Bell just behind him at +600. Kyle Larson, a three-time winner at Michigan International Speedway, is at +800. Before locking in any NASCAR Michigan predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Michigan predictions

For NASCAR at Michigan 2026, McClure is fading Hamlin (+380), saying he barely cracks the top 5 despite his status as the favorite. Hamlin has a strong track record at Michigan, including the win in this race last year. That win, however, was his first at Michigan since 2011, so the model doesn't like the value of paying this premium in a field where there are several high-quality longshots.

Another surprise: The model is high on Ryan Blaney at +1100. Blaney has a win and nine top-10 finishes on the season. He won at Michigan in 2021, and has seven top-10 performances at this track since 2018. He has the seventh-best driver rating at Michigan among active drivers, so the model is high on his value as a double-digit longshot this week. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks

McClure is also high on a longshot of around +3500 who makes a run for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2026 FireKeepers Casino 400, and which massive longshot could stun NASCAR at Michigan? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 FireKeepers Casino 400 picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed 11 winners last year, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Michigan odds, lineup

See full NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 picks at SportsLine

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Denny Hamlin +380

Tyler Reddick +600

Christopher Bell +600

Kyle Larson +800

Ryan Blaney +1100

Chase Briscoe +1200

Ty Gibbs +1200

Chris Buescher +1400

Chase Elliott +1400

William Byron +1800

Bubba Wallace +2000

Carson Hocevar +2000

Brad Keselowski +3500

Joey Logano +3500

Ross Chastain +4000

Alex Bowman +6000

Daniel Suarez +7500

Shane van Gisbergen +8000

Ryan Preece +8000

Zane Smith +8000

Erik Jones +8000

Austin Cindric +12500

Austin Hill +25000

Josh Berry +25000

Connor Zilisch +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

AJ Allmendinger +30000

Michael McDowell +40000

Austin Dillon +40000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Ty Dillon +50000

Cole Custer +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Cody Ware +50000

JJ Yeley +50000

Noah Gragson +50000

Todd Gilliland +50000