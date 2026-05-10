The Cup Series heads to its second road course of the season with the 2026 Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET at Watkins Glen International, with this year's race being extended from 90 to 100 laps. Road course specialist, Shane van Gisbergen is the defending race winner and he claimed the pole position on Saturday, and all six of his Cup Series wins have come on road or street tracks. Thus, it's no surprise he's the favorite in the latest 2026 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds at +125.

Rookie Connor Zilisch is right behind at +380, with Tyler Reddick (+900), who has five wins this year, the only other driver with single-digit NASCAR odds. Hendrick Motorsports has won five of the last seven races at Watkins Glen International, and its top drivers to use in Go Bowling at The Glen bets include William Byron (+1200) and Kyle Larson (+1900). Before locking in any NASCAR Watkins Glen predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR at Watkins Glen predictions

For NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2026, McClure is fading Connor Zilisch (+380), saying he barely cracks the top 5 despite being one of the favorites. After a record-breaking 2025 season on the Xfinity Series, including being Rookie of the Year and winning the regular season championship, Zilisch made the leap to the Cup Series. However, he's looked every bit like a rookie and ranks 33rd out of 35 full-time drivers in NASCAR's standings. While he had three Watkins Glen victories across both the Xfinity and Menards series, he doesn't even have a top 10 finish across 14 Cup Series starts. Given these short odds, he's one to bypass with NASCAR picks.

Another surprise: Ryan Blaney (+2200) is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Only three drivers have led for more laps than Blaney's 35 over the last three Watkins Glen races, and he has a pair of top 10s over that span. The one time he didn't place in the top 10 was due to an accident, as Blaney was sixth in last year's race and ninth in the 2023 event. He also won a stage at Watkins Glen in 2025, and among drivers with at least nine career starts at Watkins at The Glen, Blaney's average finish of 15.0 is topped by just five others. Add in that the Penske driver is having a phenomenal season, sitting fourth in the Cup Series standings, and he shouldn't be overlooked with NASCAR Watkins Glen bets. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 Go Bowling at The Glen picks

McClure is also high on two other longshots of at least +2200 who make a run for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2026 Go Bowling at The Glen, and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Watkins Glen? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed 11 winners last year, and find out.

2026 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds, lineup

See full NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen picks at SportsLine

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Shane Van Gisbergen +125

Connor Zilisch +380

Tyler Reddick +900

Christopher Bell +1100

William Byron +1200

Chris Buescher +1700

Kyle Larson +1900

Ty Gibbs +1900

Ryan Blaney +2200

Chase Briscoe +2200

Michael McDowell +2200

Chase Elliott +2200

AJ Allmendinger +2500

Ross Chastain +4000

Alex Bowman +4500

Carson Hocevar +4500

Daniel Suarez +5500

Kyle Busch +6500

Ryan Preece +10000

Denny Hamlin +12500

Austin Cindric +17500

Joey Logano +25000

Brad Keselowski +25000

Josh Berry +40000

Noah Gragson +40000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000

Cody Ware +40000

Austin Dillon +40000

Riley Herbst +40000

Ty Dillon +40000

Todd Gilliland +40000

Cole Custer +40000

Katherine Legge +40000

Zane Smith +40000

Erik Jones +40000

Bubba Wallace +40000

John Hunter Nemechek +40000

Josh Bilicki +40000