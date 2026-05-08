2026 Go Bowling at The Glen predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Watkins Glen picks, best bets from proven model
Mike McClure's computer model reveals its surprising picks and NASCAR Watkins Glen props for the Go Bowling at The Glen 2026 on Sunday
The Cup Series heads to its second road course of the season with the 2026 Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET at Watkins Glen International, with this year's race being extended from 90 to 100 laps. Road course specialist, Shane van Gisbergen, is the defending race winner, and all six of his Cup Series wins have come on road or street tracks. Thus, it's no surprise he's the favorite in the latest 2026 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds at +125.
Rookie Connor Zilisch is right behind at +380, with Tyler Reddick (+900), who has five wins this year, the only other driver with single-digit NASCAR odds. Hendrick Motorsports has won five of the last seven races at Watkins Glen International, and its top drivers to use in Go Bowling at The Glen bets include William Byron (+1200) and Kyle Larson (+1900). Before locking in any NASCAR Watkins Glen predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.
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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.
2026 NASCAR at Watkins Glen predictions
For NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2026, McClure is fading Connor Zilisch (+380), saying he barely cracks the top 5 despite being one of the favorites. After a record-breaking 2025 season on the Xfinity Series, including being Rookie of the Year and winning the regular season championship, Zilisch made the leap to the Cup Series. However, he's looked every bit like a rookie and ranks 33rd out of 35 full-time drivers in NASCAR's standings. While he had three Watkins Glen victories across both the Xfinity and Menards series, he doesn't even have a top 10 finish across 14 Cup Series starts. Given these short odds, he's one to bypass with NASCAR picks.
Another surprise: Ryan Blaney (+2200) is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Only three drivers have led for more laps than Blaney's 35 over the last three Watkins Glen races, and he has a pair of top 10s over that span. The one time he didn't place in the top 10 was due to an accident, as Blaney was sixth in last year's race and ninth in the 2023 event. He also won a stage at Watkins Glen in 2025, and among drivers with at least nine career starts at Watkins at The Glen, Blaney's average finish of 15.0 is topped by just five others. Add in that the Penske driver is having a phenomenal season, sitting fourth in the Cup Series standings, and he shouldn't be overlooked with NASCAR Watkins Glen bets. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Go Bowling at The Glen picks
McClure is also high on two other longshots of at least +2200 who make a run for the top of the leaderboard, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who it is here.
So who wins the 2026 Go Bowling at The Glen, and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Watkins Glen? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed 11 winners last year, and find out.
2026 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds, lineup
See full NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen picks at SportsLine
(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)
Shane Van Gisbergen +125
Connor Zilisch +380
Tyler Reddick +900
Christopher Bell +1100
William Byron +1200
Chris Buescher +1700
Kyle Larson +1900
Ty Gibbs +1900
Ryan Blaney +2200
Chase Briscoe +2200
Michael McDowell +2200
Chase Elliott +2200
AJ Allmendinger +2500
Ross Chastain +4000
Alex Bowman +4500
Carson Hocevar +4500
Daniel Suarez +5500
Kyle Busch +6500
Ryan Preece +10000
Denny Hamlin +12500
Austin Cindric +17500
Joey Logano +25000
Brad Keselowski +25000
Josh Berry +40000
Noah Gragson +40000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000
Cody Ware +40000
Austin Dillon +40000
Riley Herbst +40000
Ty Dillon +40000
Todd Gilliland +40000
Cole Custer +40000
Katherine Legge +40000
Zane Smith +40000
Erik Jones +40000
Bubba Wallace +40000
John Hunter Nemechek +40000
Josh Bilicki +40000