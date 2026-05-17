The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race takes place on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, with Dover Motor Speedway hosting the exhibition for the first time. Christopher Bell is the defending champion, while Kyle Larson has won this race three times since 2019. However, with Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch both being three-time NASCAR Dover winners, it won't be easy to make NASCAR All-Star Race picks. The event will have a full field of 36 drivers for the first two stages before whittling down to 26 drivers for the 200-lap final stage.

Hamlin is the +380 favorite in the NASCAR All-Star Race odds, with Larson close behind at +470. Chase Elliott (+850), Ryan Blaney (+900) and Bell (+900) round out the top five for NASCAR Dover bets. Cup Series leader Tyler Reddick, who has zero top 5s across seven Dover starts is priced at +1000. Before locking in any NASCAR All-Star Race predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR All-Star Race. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions

For NASCAR at Dover 2026, McClure is fading Denny Hamlin (+380), saying he barely cracks the top 5 despite being the favorite. Hamlin does have an All-Star Race victory to his name (2015), but that's his only checkered flag across 20 starts in this event. Over the last seven years of the exhibition, Hamlin has more finishes 12th or worse than inside the top five. Add in that Hamlin has never led for a single lap in any of those last seven All-Star Races, and you can see why there are better options for your NASCAR bets.

Another surprise: Joey Logano (+4000) is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Logano is a two-time All-Star Race winner and a three-time Cup Series champion. He has five top 10s over his last 10 Dover starts, also picking up a stage victory during that span. Additionally, Logano drives for Team Penske, whose drivers have an all-time average finish at Dover Motor Speedway of 13.8. That's the best average finish of any active NASCAR team, and Penske has collected five All-Star Race victories in its history. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race picks

McClure is also high on two other longshots of at least +4000 who make a run for the top of the leaderboard, including a massive longshot of at least +6000, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race, and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Dover? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed 11 winners last year, and find out.

2026 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, lineup

See full NASCAR All-Star Race picks at SportsLine

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Denny Hamlin +380

Kyle Larson +470

Chase Elliott +850

Christopher Bell +900

Ryan Blaney +900

Tyler Reddick +1000

Chase Briscoe +1100

William Byron +1400

Ty Gibbs +1400

Alex Bowman +1900

Carson Hocevar +1900

Chris Buescher +3000

Daniel Suarez +3300

Ryan Preece +3300

Joey Logano +4000

Bubba Wallace +4500

Kyle Busch +5000

Erik Jones +5500

Michael McDowell +5500

AJ Allmendinger +5500

Ross Chastain +6000

Zane Smith +6000

Brad Keselowski +6500

Josh Berry +7500

Connor Zilisch +7500

Todd Gilliland +10000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000

Shane Van Gisbergen +10000

Riley Herbst +10000

Noah Gragson +10000

Austin Dillon +10000

Austin Cindric +10000

John Hunter Nemechek +20000

Cole Custer +40000

Ty Dillon +40000

Cody Ware +40000