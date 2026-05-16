2026 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions, odds, time: NASCAR at Dover picks, best bets by advanced model
Mike McClure's computer model reveals its surprising picks and NASCAR Dover props for the NASCAR All-Star Race 2026 on Sunday
The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race takes place on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, with Dover Motor Speedway hosting the exhibition for the first time. Christopher Bell is the defending champion, while Kyle Larson has won this race three times since 2019. However, with Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch both being three-time NASCAR Dover winners, it won't be easy to make NASCAR All-Star Race picks. The event will have a full field of 36 drivers for the first two stages before whittling down to 26 drivers for the 200-lap final stage.
Hamlin is the +380 favorite in the NASCAR All-Star Race odds, with Larson close behind at +470. Chase Elliott (+850), Ryan Blaney (+900) and Bell (+900) round out the top five for NASCAR Dover bets. Cup Series leader Tyler Reddick, who has zero top 5s across seven Dover starts is priced at +1000. Before locking in any NASCAR All-Star Race predictions or NASCAR DFS lineups, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.
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McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.
Now, McClure has turned his attention to the NASCAR All-Star Race. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.
2026 NASCAR All-Star Race predictions
For NASCAR at Dover 2026, McClure is fading Denny Hamlin (+380), saying he barely cracks the top 5 despite being the favorite. Hamlin does have an All-Star Race victory to his name (2015), but that's his only checkered flag across 20 starts in this event. Over the last seven years of the exhibition, Hamlin has more finishes 12th or worse than inside the top five. Add in that Hamlin has never led for a single lap in any of those last seven All-Star Races, and you can see why there are better options for your NASCAR bets.
Another surprise: Joey Logano (+4000) is projected to make a strong run towards the title. Logano is a two-time All-Star Race winner and a three-time Cup Series champion. He has five top 10s over his last 10 Dover starts, also picking up a stage victory during that span. Additionally, Logano drives for Team Penske, whose drivers have an all-time average finish at Dover Motor Speedway of 13.8. That's the best average finish of any active NASCAR team, and Penske has collected five All-Star Race victories in its history. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race picks
McClure is also high on two other longshots of at least +4000 who make a run for the top of the leaderboard, including a massive longshot of at least +6000, potentially netting any backer a huge payday. You can only see who it is here.
So who wins the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race, and which massive longshots could stun NASCAR at Dover? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race picks and best bets from a NASCAR model that nailed 11 winners last year, and find out.
2026 NASCAR All-Star Race odds, lineup
See full NASCAR All-Star Race picks at SportsLine
(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)
Denny Hamlin +380
Kyle Larson +470
Chase Elliott +850
Christopher Bell +900
Ryan Blaney +900
Tyler Reddick +1000
Chase Briscoe +1100
William Byron +1400
Ty Gibbs +1400
Alex Bowman +1900
Carson Hocevar +1900
Chris Buescher +3000
Daniel Suarez +3300
Ryan Preece +3300
Joey Logano +4000
Bubba Wallace +4500
Kyle Busch +5000
Erik Jones +5500
Michael McDowell +5500
AJ Allmendinger +5500
Ross Chastain +6000
Zane Smith +6000
Brad Keselowski +6500
Josh Berry +7500
Connor Zilisch +7500
Todd Gilliland +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000
Shane Van Gisbergen +10000
Riley Herbst +10000
Noah Gragson +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
Austin Cindric +10000
John Hunter Nemechek +20000
Cole Custer +40000
Ty Dillon +40000
Cody Ware +40000