After Tyler Reddick claimed the Daytona 500 in the season-opening race, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta for its second event. The 2026 Autotrader 400 takes place on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET from EchoPark Speedway, with this one of two NASCAR at Atlanta races this season. No active driver has more than two victories at this track, making the Autotrader 400 2026 wide open in regard to 2026 NASCAR at Atlanta bets.

Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are +1000 co-favorites per the latest 2026 Autotrader 400 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Other NASCAR at Atlanta contenders include William Byron and Austin Cindric at +1400. Reddick, who has continued his success thus far by winning pole position for Atlanta, is at +1700. Before making any 2026 Autotrader 400 picks or NASCAR at Atlanta predictions, you need to see the projected leaderboard from Mike McClure's proven model.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action 10,000 times. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2026 NASCAR at Atlanta predictions

For NASCAR at Atlanta 2026 at EchoPark Speedway, McClure is fading Logano, despite being a +1000 co-favorite. While Vegas doesn't see anyone as superior to him heading into Atlanta, there are six active drivers who have better average finishes at EchoPark than Logano (min. four starts). His worst ever finish at the track came in his last appearance there in June, which started off so promising. Logano won pole position and led for a race-high of 51 laps, but an accident derailed his chances as he finished 36th. Logano placed 12th at the spring NASCAR Atlanta race in 2025 and was 28th in the event in 2024, so he's one to bypass with 2026 Autotrader 400 bets.

Another surprise: Denny Hamlin (+1800) is projected to finish near the top of the leaderboard despite his longer odds. He's coming off a high with winning the Daytona 500 as a co-owner of 23XI Racing, and Hamlin's coming off his best ever Cup Series finish, placing second a year ago. His six wins were the most of any driver, while his 14 top 5s were one shy of the most in NASCAR. Hamlin's also had moderate success at Atlanta recently, placing sixth in the spring race in both 2025 and 2023, and he can call himself a NASCAR Atlanta winner courtesy of his victory in 2012. See which other drivers the model is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Autotrader 400 picks

2026 NASCAR Autotrader 400 odds, lineup

(Odds from FanDuel, subject to change)

Chase Elliott +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Joey Logano +1000

William Byron +1400

Austin Cindric +1400

Kyle Larson +1500

Christopher Bell +1600

Denny Hamlin +1800

Bubba Wallace +1900

Brad Keselowski +1900

Chris Buescher +2000

Carson Hocevar +2000

Kyle Busch +2000

Ross Chastain +2000

Chase Briscoe +2200

Tyler Reddick +2500

Alex Bowman +2500

Ryan Preece +3000

Connor Zilisch +3300

Ty Gibbs +3300

Daniel Suarez +3500

Josh Berry +3500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4000

Michael McDowell +4500

Austin Dillon +5000

Erik Jones +6000

Zane Smith +6000

John Hunter Nemechek +6000

Todd Gilliland +6000

AJ Allmendinger +6500

Noah Gragson +8000

Shane Van Gisbergen +8000

Ty Dillon +8000

Riley Herbst +10000

Cole Custer +10000

Cody Ware +17500

BJ McLeod +30000

JJ Yeley +30000