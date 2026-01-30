The NASCAR field looks to get a jump on the 2026 season as they converge on Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., for the Cook Out Clash on Sunday in the season-opening exhibition race. Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott are the co-favorites at +650. Blaney enters the season coming off a sixth-place finish in last year's standings. Elliott was eighth a year ago.

Other favorites include Denny Hamlin at +700, Kyle Larson at +800, William Byron and Christopher Bell, both at +850, and Chase Briscoe at +1100. The 200-lap race is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium picks or NASCAR predictions, you need to see what auto racing insider Mike McClure has to say,

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every lap of NASCAR action. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 29 winners since 2021 and hit 11 winners in 2025. Anyone following his NASCAR betting picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray expert picks

For the 2026 Clash at Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem, N.C., McClure is fading Blaney, who is the +650 co-favorite. The model says he barely cracks the top 5, making him a driver to avoid. Blaney was the runner-up in last year's Clash, but his average finish position at this event is 8.5, so the model doesn't love his value as a co-favorite.

Another surprise: The model is high on Joey Logano at +1200, calling him a top-six contender and giving him a better chance to win his odds imply. Logano was a top-five finisher at this event last year, and he finished last season strong with five top-eight finishes in his final nine events.

How to make 2026 Clash at Bowman Gray predictions

McClure is also high on three NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray longshots of +2200 or higher, potentially netting any backer a huge payday.

2026 NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray odds, lineup

(Odds from DraftKings, subject to change)

Ryan Blaney +650

Chase Elliott +650

Denny Hamlin +700

Kyle Larson +800

William Byron +850

Christopher Bell +850

Chase Briscoe +1100

Joey Logano +1200

Ross Chastain +2000

Tyler Reddick +2200

Kyle Busch +2500

Chris Buescher +2500

Ty Gibbs +2800

Josh Berry +3000

Bubba Wallace +3000

Alex Bowman +3000

Ryan Preece +3500

Connor Zilisch +5000

Carson Hocevar +5000

Austin Dillon +5000

Austin Cindric +5500

Corey Lajoie +8000

Shane Van Gisbergen +10000

John Hunter Nemechek +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Todd Gilliland +12000

Noah Gragson +15000

Cole Custer +15000

AJ Allmendinger +15000

Zane Smith +20000

Michael McDowell +20000

Daniel Suarez +20000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

Ty Dillon +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Cody Ware +100000

Chad Finchum +100000

Burt Myers +100000